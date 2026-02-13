2 Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy in February 2026

Key Points

With the S&P 500 trading near its all-time highs, investors might be reluctant to buy new stocks. But instead of shunning all stocks, it might be smarter to simply pivot toward defensive consumer staples stocks, which are more resistant to market downturns.

Two such evergreen stocks are Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Altria (NYSE: MO). Both companies are Dividend Kings, which have raised their payouts annually for at least half a century.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola, the world's largest beverage company, might seem like a risky stock to buy amid declining soda consumption rates. Yet over the past few decades, the company expanded its portfolio with more brands of bottled water, fruit juices, teas, sports drinks, energy drinks, coffee, and other non-carbonated drinks to offset that pressure. It also refreshed its flagship sodas with new flavors, healthier versions, and smaller serving sizes to attract new customers.

Coca-Cola only sells the concentrates and syrups for those drinks, while its independent bottling partners manufacture and sell the finished products. That capital-light business model enables Coca-Cola to maintain stable margins and generate plenty of cash to fund its dividends. It pays a forward yield of 2.6% and has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Coca-Cola's organic revenue rose 5% in 2025, and it expects 4%-5% growth in 2026. That stable outlook makes it a reliable anchor in this choppy market, and it still looks reasonably valued at 25 times forward earnings.

Altria

Altria, the largest tobacco company in America, might also seem like a shaky investment as U.S. smoking rates sink to historic lows. But to offset that pressure, it consistently raises its prices, cuts costs, and repurchases more shares to boost its EPS and support its dividend.

It's also selling more smoke-free products -- including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and snus -- to reduce its long-term dependence on cigarettes and cigars. It aims to generate at least $5 billion in smoke-free revenues by 2028, and its acquisition of the e-cigarette leader NJOY -- which closed in 2023 -- should accelerate that transformation.

It pays a hefty forward yield of 6.3%, and it's raised its dividend 60 times over the past 56 years. It generates nearly all its revenue in the U.S., so it's well insulated from currency headwinds.

Altria's adjusted EPS grew 4% in 2025, and it anticipates 2.5%-5.5% growth in 2026. It trades at just 12 times forward earnings, so it should remain a reliable safe-haven stock this year.

