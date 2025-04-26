2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Tech stocks have taken investors on a wild ride in 2025, with tariffs, interest-rate jitters, and a new presidential administration fueling market volatility. But while many are running for the exits, savvy investors know that short-term chaos can create long-term opportunity.

Here are a few of those stocks -- trading at significant discounts -- that are worth a closer look while Wall Street catches its breath.

1. AppLovin

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) provides technology and tools to help mobile app developers effectively market, monetize, and grow their apps. The stock trades recently traded around $270 per share and has increased by more than 300% since its initial public offering in 2021.

Yet the stock is down roughly 23% in 2025, in part due to the investigative investment firm Muddy Waters Research releasing a short report on the company claiming that AppLovin appears to be violating the platforms' terms of service. As a result, Muddy Waters believes AppLovin could lose business to competitors, claiming a 23% client churn rate in the first quarter 2025.

AppLovin CEO Adam Foroughi pushed back against the short report, describing it as "littered with inaccuracies and false assertions." Foroughi emphasized that the company operates in full compliance with App Store policies and stressed that its business is "based on transparency and integrity."

AppLovin delivered strong financial results in 2024, generating $4.7 billion in revenue and $2.1 billion in free cash flow -- marking year-over-year increases of 43.4% and 100%, respectively. The company has been putting its free cash flow to work by buying back stock, reducing its shares outstanding by 10% over the past three years. As of the end of 2024, it still has $2.3 billion remaining under its share repurchase program.

AppLovin's valuation may look steep at first glance -- trading at 43.6 times free cash flow -- but high multiples are par for the course in the world of tech and growth stocks, where investors pay for future potential. What makes AppLovin stand out is its rapid growth: With free cash flow doubling in 2024, the premium looks far more palatable. Plus, the stock is currently trading about 50% below its peak price-to-free cash flow multiple, making this high-growth company look like a bargain.

2. Nvidia

Arguably, at this stage of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a chip supplier, has been the largest beneficiary. It provides the ecosystem of software and materials to support AI development. After its stock skyrocketed over the past few years, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

Since then, the stock has cooled to $104 per share, falling more than 30% from its peak of $153 per share. Despite the price fluctuations, the business is humming along.

In fiscal 2025, Nvidia generated $130.5 billion in revenue and $72.9 billion in net income, representing an incredible increase of 114% and 145%, respectively, compared to fiscal 2024.

One reason for the recent dip in Nvidia's stock is growing uncertainty around tariffs, which could pressure the company's high gross margin. Nvidia's gross margin, a key indicator of cost efficiency and pricing power, stood at 78.4% in fiscal Q1 2025, but management expects it to decrease to between 70.6% and 71% in fiscal Q1 2026. If that projection holds, it would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of margin contraction.

Addressing the issue during the company's Februaryearnings call CFO Colette Kress acknowledged the uncertainty around tariffs, saying, "It's a little bit of an unknown, it's an unknown until we understand further what the U.S. government's plan is, both its timing, it's where, and how much."

For a mature company like Nvidia, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio remains a widely used valuation tool, measuring a company's stock price relative to its earnings over the past 12 months. Currently, Nvidia trades at 35.6 times trailing earnings -- a figure that might seem steep to traditional value investors. However, when considering the forward P/E ratio, which reflects expectations for the next 12 months of earnings, the valuation appears far more attractive at 23.6 times earnings.

Looking further ahead, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's long-term optimism surrounding the AI revolution helps support the company's valuation. On the company's most recentearnings call Huang outlined a sweeping vision for the role of AI, stating:

Every fintech company will [use AI]. Climate tech companies use AI. Mineral discovery now uses AI ... every higher education, every university uses AI, and so I think it is fairly safe to say that AI has gone mainstream and that it's being integrated into every application.

Are these discounted tech stocks worth buying?

Whenever the market turns turbulent, growth stocks are often the first to take a hit -- and that's exactly what investors are seeing now. Both AppLovin and Nvidia have delivered explosive growth in recent years, resulting in premium valuations. But with the latest pullback, investors finally have a rare chance to scoop up shares at far more reasonable prices. Given the long-term tailwinds behind mobile advertising for AppLovin and the surge of AI for Nvidia, this moment of market uncertainty could end up being a prime opportunity for investors who can look beyond the next few quarters and focus on the long term.

