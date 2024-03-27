News & Insights

2 Cent Losses in Cotton Market

March 27, 2024 — 02:20 pm EDT

Old crop cotton futures are at or near their lows for the day with more than 200 point losses so far. New crop futures are also triple digits in the red for the midweek pullback. Dec is now sitting at an 85 point loss for the week’s move. 

The 3/26 Cotlook A Index was 45 points higher to 96.90 cents/lb. The AWP is 72.50 cents per pound, in effect for farm program purposes through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were shown at 41,756 bales as of 3/20.

May 24 Cotton  is at 91.13, down 228 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 91.79, down 207 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 83.3, down 100 points

