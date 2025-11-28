2 Catalysts That Suggest Ethereum's 12% Weekly Move Can Continue Into Year End

Key Points

Ethereum surged more than 12% over the course of the past week, propelled higher by a number of improving macro developments.

Investors are also digesting some considerable institutional investments in the world's second-largest cryptocurrency this week.

With a key network upgrade set to reshape developer and user capabilities, Ethereum's outlook does appear to be strengthening.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) impressive 12.2% move higher over the past week (as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday) is indicative of the increasingly bullish broader narrative playing out among digital assets.

With increasing risk-on sentiment among investors who are pricing in lower risk-free rates for the coming months (as implied probabilities of rate cuts in December and the months to follow have risen over the past week), some of Ethereum's upside move can be attributed to this sentiment shift.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

However, there are other key catalysts for Ethereum specifically which I think are behind this week's outsized move in the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Let's dive into what's taking Ethereum higher right now, and whether these catalysts can continue.

2 primary catalysts taking Ethereum higher this week

On Thursday, famed perma-bull Tom Lee of Fundstrat (and also the principal of BitMine) bought 14,168 ETH tokens, representing a $44 million bet on the future of this decentralized layer-1 network.

Additionally, Tom Lee has put forward his own personal price target range for Ethereum. In his view, Ethereum's native token could trade within the range of $7,000 to $9,000 by the end of January 2026 (representing a move of as much as nearly 200% from current levels if he's right).

That's a big move, and a big near-term price target. And given the fact that his firm is one of many putting capital to work in the crypto space, this bullish thesis and large investment in Ethereum could entice other institutional money managers to follow suit. On that front, we'll have to wait to see if the crowd jumps in.

Another key catalyst that appears to be stoking significant enthusiasm around Ethereum right now is the increasingly bullish expectations surrounding the network's upcoming Fusaka upgrade and its potential long-term impact on the network's underlying efficiency and stability. For developers looking to utilize the Ethereum blockchain to its fullest extent, this upgrade is considerable. It's a key upgrade I'll be keeping an eye on, but until it's complete, I don't think we'll be able to fully gauge its impact.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $572,405!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,969!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Chris MacDonald has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.