2 Bull Call Spread Trade Ideas For AMZN This Tuesday

Amazon (AMZN) has shown good relative strength over the last few months and is holding nicely above a rising 50-day moving average.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is an 88% Buy with an Average short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Long term indicators fully support a continuation of the trend.

Rather than just buying the stock, savvy traders can use the options market to find smart ways to trade Amazon stock without risking too much capital.

Today, we’re going to look at a couple of bull call spread trades on Amazon stock.

Here are the parameters for finding some bull call spread trade ideas on AMZN.

Symbol equals Amazon

Break Even Probability above 40%

Moneyness -10% to 0%

Days to expiration 30 to 150

Here are the results of that particular screener:

Let’s analyze some of these ideas.

Bull Call Spread 1: September $195 – $205 Bull Call Spread

As a reminder, A bull call spread is a bullish defined risk option strategy. To execute a bull call spread an investor would buy a call option and then sell a further out-of-the-money call.

Let’s use the first line item as an example. This bull call spread trade involves buying the September expiry $195 strike call and selling the $205 strike call.

Buying this spread costs around $4.15 or $415 per contract. That is also the maximum possible loss on the trade. The maximum potential gain can be calculated by taking the spread width, less the premium paid and multiplying by 100. That give us:

10 – 4.15 x 100 = $585.

If we take the maximum gain divided by the maximum loss, we see the trade has a return potential of 140.96%.

The probability of the trade being successful is 40.7%, although this is just an estimate and does not indicate the probability of achieving the maximum profit.

The spread will achieve the maximum profit if AMZN closes above $205 on September 20. The maximum loss will occur if AMZN closes below $195 on September 20, which would see the trader lose the $585 premium on the trade.

The breakeven point for the Bull Call Spread is $199.15 which is calculated as $195 plus the $4.15 option premium per contract.

Bull Call Spread 2: November $195 – $210 Bull call Spread

The next example is on the second line and involves buying the $195 November 15 call and selling the $210 call.

Buying this spread costs around $6.25 or $625 per contract. That is also the maximum possible loss on the trade. The maximum potential gain can be calculated by taking the spread width, less the premium paid and multiplying by 100. That give us:

15 – 6.25 x 100 = $875.

If we take the maximum gain divided by the maximum loss, we see the trade has a return potential of 140%.

The probability of the trade being successful is 41.1%, although this is just an estimate and does not indicate the probability of achieving the maximum profit.

Mitigating Risk

With any option trade, it’s important to have a plan in place on how you will manage the trade if it moves against you.

For a bull call spread, setting a stop loss of 50% of the premium paid is a good idea. In the first AMZN example above, that would be a loss of around $210. For the second example, the stop loss would be around $315.

Traders may also consider a stop loss if AMZN breaks below the 50-day moving average, currently around $187.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

