2 Boston Partners Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Boston Partners, founded in 1995, manages about $127 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. Its mutual funds cover U.S., global, and non-U.S. equities. The investment strategy employs the three-circle method to choose stocks by evaluating their value, business fundamentals and market trend performance. ESG factors are included in its investment process, making the funds a structured investment option.

We have chosen two Boston Partners mutual funds —Boston Partners Long/Short Equity Inv (BPLEX) and Boston Partners Small Cap Value II Inv (BPSCX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Boston Partners Long/Short Equity Inv fund seeks long-term capital appreciation while minimizing exposure to general equity market risk. BPLEX invests in equity securities.

Patrick Regan has been the lead manager of BPLEX since Jan. 1, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (2.1%), Alphabet Inc. (2%) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (1.9%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

BPLEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.5% and 18.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.21%. BPLEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds

Boston Partners Small Cap Value II Inv fund seeks to provide long-term growth of capital primarily through investment in equity securities. BPSCX invests its net assets in a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities with market capitalizations that do not exceed $1.5 billion.

George Gumpert has been the lead manager of BPSCX since Dec. 29, 2005. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Magnite, Inc. (1.9%), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (1.6%) and FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (1.5%) as of Aug. 31, 2025.

BPSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 9.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. BPSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

