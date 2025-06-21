2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 84% and 240%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts

If you're looking to add growth to your portfolio, biotech stocks can be a great choice. Exciting research is happening in these companies' labs, and in some cases, game-changing treatment candidates are approaching important milestones or even going over the finish line. As an investor in these companies, you can benefit as they report positive clinical trial news, score a regulatory approval, or start generating product revenue.

Wall Street considers two candidates extremely compelling right now, with forecasts for potential gains of more than 80% and 200% in the coming 12 months. One of these players is working in the high-growth area of weight loss drugs, and the other candidate showed its strengths by winning the world's first-ever approval of a product based on CRISPR gene editing. Let's check out these two biotech stocks to buy before they skyrocket.

1. Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) soared early last year when it reported strong data from the phase 2 trial of its weight loss candidate, VK2735, but the stock has since given back those gains and is trading closer to the level it was at prior to that data announcement.

Since, the company has continued to advance VK2735 in injectable form and a version in pill form, and demand for these sorts of drugs remains high -- these are two reasons to believe that Viking has the potential to take off again. And catalysts may be on the horizon.

The drug works in a manner similar to Eli Lilly's blockbuster tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro and Zepbound. These drugs interact with hormones involved in digestion and have helped people quickly and safely lose weight. Viking is beginning the phase 3 trial for injectable VK2735 in the second quarter and expects data from its phase 2 trial of the pill version in the second half. Any data announcements could result in big moves for the stock, as there is plenty of room for a new company to enter the weight loss drug market -- one forecast to approach $100 billion in a few years.

Wall Street is optimistic about Viking's prospects, with the average price forecast predicting an increase of about 240% in the stock price from today's level. Of course, Viking depends heavily on the outcome of these trials, so some risk is involved -- but data have been strong, so growth investors may want to get in on Viking now to potentially post a big win later.

2. CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock surged in the year leading up to a major milestone: its first product approval. But since last year's launch of Casgevy, a gene-editing treatment for blood disorders, the stock has been on the decline. Sometimes, investors buy a stock well before the company wins approval or launches a product, then lock in gains after the good news lands -- and I think this is what's happened here.

But what this does is offer us a chance to get in at a very good price on a promising company that could deliver fantastic news down the road. Casgevy, as a gene-editing treatment, requires a longer time to roll out than a pill or injection, as it includes several steps that happen over a period of months. The company recently said new patient initiations should increase "significantly" this year -- so there's reason to be optimistic about revenue growth ahead.

CRISPR Therapeutics also recently reported positive phase 1 data for a gene editing candidate addressing the problem of high cholesterol. And the company expects to report data soon from a phase 1 trial of a candidate targeting patients with elevated levels of lipoprotein(a) -- a risk factor for cardiovascular events. These could represent huge markets for CRISPR Therapeutics if the candidates reach the finish line, and in the meantime, any potential positive news could boost the stock.

The company also expects other trial updates in candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases this year -- so this biotech's calendar is full of possible catalysts.

Wall Street's average price forecast calls for an 84% gain for CRISPR Therapeutics from today's price -- if all goes well in clinical trials and Casgevy starts to show revenue growth, now could represent a golden buying opportunity for growth investors.

