2 Big Things Lucid Group Absolutely Must Do in 2026

Lucid has established itself as a maker of cutting-edge luxury EVs, but it's still a long way from profitability.

There are two big things that Lucid can do in 2026 to move closer to breaking even.

If it fails to do either, the company's future will be in question.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has never lacked ambition. Its engineers built a genuinely world-class electric luxury sedan in the Lucid Air. Now, the company is betting that the newly launched Gravity SUV can bring it one big step closer to justifying its massive Arizona factory.

But 2026 is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for Lucid -- not because it will suddenly become profitable (that won't happen yet), but because two specific things will help investors see whether Lucid has a realistic path to that profitability any time soon.

Here are the two things that Lucid must do in 2026.

1. Keep demand for the Gravity SUV strong -- and ideally, growing

The Gravity is Lucid's most important product yet.

That isn't a knock on the Air. It's just reality: Particularly in the U.S. market, SUVs are where the volume is, especially for buyers willing to spend luxury-EV money.

If Lucid is going to get closer to profitability, the Gravity has to do what the Air couldn't: sell in meaningful numbers, consistently, without heavy price cuts or endless incentives.

How will we know whether that's happening? Here are some things to watch:

Pricing and trim mix: Lucid has always planned to add lower-cost versions of the Gravity, just as it did with the Air. That will bring average pricing down over the course of 2026, which is fine. But if Lucid cuts prices after they're announced, that's a red flag suggesting that demand is soft.

Lucid has always planned to add lower-cost versions of the Gravity, just as it did with the Air. That will bring average pricing down over the course of 2026, which is fine. But if Lucid cuts prices after they're announced, that's a red flag suggesting that demand is soft. Fewer incentives: Discounts and subsidized leases can pull demand forward, juicing deliveries for a time. But profit margins will be hurt, and in time, Lucid's luxury pricing power will erode.

Discounts and subsidized leases can pull demand forward, juicing deliveries for a time. But profit margins will be hurt, and in time, Lucid's luxury pricing power will erode. Owner buzz as Lucid scales: Early on, the sense with the Air was that the hardware -- the actual car -- was excellent, but the software was buggy. Early adopters tend to forgive such things, but mainstream buyers won't. This will be extra-important in 2027, when Lucid starts ramping its lower-cost midsize model.

Here's the big concern: If Gravity demand fades after the initial wave, Lucid risks getting stuck burning cash with two underwhelming models. If that happens, the midsize model could become life-or-death for the company -- if it isn't already.

2. Launch the midsize model by the end of 2026 -- as promised

Lucid has said it will begin production of a new midsize platform by the end of 2026. For investors, that isn't just a product milestone: It's Lucid's best shot at reaching the kind of volume where the math starts to improve.

Why? Because Lucid's current lineup lives in the deep end of the automotive pricing pool. That's fine for building the foundation of a luxury brand. It's not fine for scale.

And Lucid needs scale, soon. The company's big factory in Arizona has a capacity of about 90,000 vehicles a year. Applying an old auto industry rule of thumb, that means the factory will likely lose money until it gets to about 80% of that number -- or around 72,000 vehicles a year.

Lucid produced 18,378 vehicles in 2025. That was a good result, up more than 100% from its 2024 total.

But it's a long way from 72,000, where the company might finally break even. And the Gravity, a luxury SUV that currently starts at just under $80,000, isn't going to fill that gap on its own.

But the new midsize platform just might. It's expected to underpin three new Lucid models, with prices starting around $50,000. That's still a premium price, but it's one that makes significant volumes far more likely.

Lucid has to get this new platform right -- and deliver it on time.

The common thread: Execution needs to match the story in 2026

Lucid's story is still a good one. It has established itself as a premium EV brand with industry-leading range and technology, with a promise that it will expand into higher-volume segments over time.

For investors, 2026 is the year in which Lucid needs to deliver on two big steps toward that promise:

Prove that the Gravity isn't a one-quarter wonder, and

Launch the promised midsize platform by the end of 2026 -- and make it good.

If Lucid can do both, it will have credible momentum, and that should start driving the long-floundering stock upwards. If it can't, the company will face some grim questions about its future.

