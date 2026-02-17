2 Big Crypto Regulations Dropping in Q2 2026

Key Points

With implementation of the Genius Act, the stablecoin market will soon have very clear rules of the road.

Passage of the Clarity Act could make it much easier for Wall Street firms to introduce new crypto-related financial products.

A better-regulated crypto market should boost overall institutional adoption and spur further innovation within the crypto sector.

The crypto market may appear to be in free fall right now, but there's one big catalyst on the horizon that could turn things around sooner than any one expects: the introduction of groundbreaking new crypto market legislation.

Right now, there are two major pieces of crypto market legislation that could drop as early as this summer. These new crypto regulations could lead to a wave of institutional adoption and make it easier for risk-averse institutional investors to get exposure to the crypto asset class. Here's what to expect.

The Genius Act

While the Genius Act for stablecoins was officially signed into law last July, it's only now entering the implementation phase. Put another way, the crypto market is about to get a formal legal and regulatory framework for stablecoins this summer. The new rules will cover everything from reserve standards and audits, to how stablecoin issuers will be supervised.

Broadly speaking, the stablecoin market will soon have official "rules of the road," and that should be huge for institutional adoption. Remember last summer, when there was breathless speculation about which tech firms, financial services firms, and consumer-facing companies might be introducing new stablecoins of their own? Well, that's about to happen, and that means a potential tsunami of new money flowing into the crypto sector.

The Clarity Act

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, simply known as the Clarity Act, was supposed to be passed last year, right after the Genius Act. But then came the federal government shutdown, followed by a sudden decline in prices for top cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

So things are not nearly as cut-and-dried as they were even six months ago. In January, for example, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) said it simply can't support the Clarity Act as it's currently written.

Moreover, broad bipartisan support for crypto within Washington, D.C. appears to be crumbling. The good news here is that key officials within the Trump administration -- including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent -- are now banging the table for the Clarity Act, and the thinking is that it could be signed into law by July.

The Clarity Act should transfer much more regulatory oversight to the CFTC, which is viewed as a much more crypto-friendly regulator than the SEC. Moreover, it should make it much easier for Wall Street firms to introduce new financial products, including new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the crypto asset class.

Which cryptocurrencies are now a buy?

The two biggest winners should be Bitcoin and Ethereum, which remain the two most popular cryptocurrencies for institutional investors. But other winners could include any cryptocurrency tied to the future of major financial trends such as stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

That's why I'm thinking that market sentiment on crypto might be way overdone right now. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is now at 8 out of 100. That's tantamount to sheer panic, and that shouldn't be the case. New crypto market legislation coming soon should transform the crypto sector from the "Wild West" to a much safer market environment with very clear rules of the road.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.