The 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

Bitcoin prices have been down this year, but the token remains strong as the No. 1 traded and largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

PAX Gold is a less popular crypto, but the stablecoin can serve as a hedge against the dollar.

While the cryptocurrency market offers thousands of assets to invest in, similar to the stock market, the crypto market is much more volatile and oversaturated with digital tokens that often provide no value. Thus, it's often more effective to keep crypto holdings as simple as possible, rather than spreading a wallet out too thin.

Although it's the highest-priced cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the most widely recognized and legally established coin. But in addition to Bitcoin's presence in global financial systems, PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG) is a highly regulated crypto that offers a unique investment opportunity.

1. Bitcoin

While Bitcoin is down 4% year-to-date 2025 as of Dec. 13, 2025, and opinions vary on where its price may ultimately land, the digital asset's value isn't solely about return on investment.

Bitcoin is becoming increasingly integrated into global financial infrastructure, and maintaining exposure can help ensure participation as that integration accelerates. Major institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Citi, and Bank of America, have already highlighted plans to expand crypto trading and custody services in 2026.

2. PAX Gold

Regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) with each token backed by one ounce of physical gold stored in London vaults, PAX Gold closely tracks the price of the precious metal.

This stablecoin offers more price stability than most cryptocurrencies, while also serving as a hedge against the dollar. PAX Gold has had its best year to date, climbing 64% in 2025, as of Dec. 13.

Final caveats for BTC and PAXG investors

Investors should note that investing in either digital token does not eliminate risk. BTC remains highly volatile. The price of PAXG can occasionally fluctuate below or above gold's actual value due to liquidity and market demand on the Ethereum blockchain.

That said, a relatively modest investment can go a long way with Bitcoin and PAX Gold. Bitcoin continues to be integrated within government and institutional systems, while PAX Gold offers a more accessible and affordable way to invest in gold. For those seeking lower-risk options in the cryptocurrency space, these two stand out.

