The 2 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

Cryptocurrencies are risky, and 1.8 million failed in the first quarter of 2025.

Bitcoin is arguably the most proven option, as it makes up nearly 60% of the crypto market.

Ethereum has carved out a position as the leading blockchain network.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

You don't need a lot of money to start a cryptocurrency portfolio. Considering how volatile the crypto market is, you may even be better off starting small and gradually adding to your positions.

If you have $100 to invest in cryptocurrency, I'd highly recommend starting with the top two: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It might not be as exciting as buying small cryptocurrencies, but it's a safer approach.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why Bitcoin and Ethereum are the best cryptocurrencies to buy

Cryptocurrencies are a risky place to put your money. For perspective, CoinGecko reports that 1.8 million cryptocurrencies collapsed in just the first quarter of 2025. Even among those that don't fail outright, many have brief periods of success, and then go through lengthy declines.

Bitcoin and Ethereum provide more security because they've each been around for over a decade and have demonstrated real-world value. Retail and institutional investors see Bitcoin as a digital store of value (it's commonly referred to as digital gold). With a market cap of $1.8 trillion, it accounts for nearly 60% of the crypto market as of Dec. 6.

Ethereum is a blockchain platform that powers decentralized finance (DeFi) services and stablecoins, two of the most popular uses of blockchain technology. While it's not the only blockchain network, it's the most widely used by far. There's $121 billion of total value locked (TVL) in DeFi, and 64% of that ($70 billion) is on Ethereum, according to DefiLllama.

No cryptocurrency is safe, but Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most proven. If you're investing $100, you might want to split it evenly between the two, or go with a 60:40 split for whichever you like more.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,982!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.