The 2 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

Companies like Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive have embedded themselves so deeply into daily habits that buying their products stops feeling like a decision at all.

Their growth narratives are less about convincing people to switch and more about scaling trust and upgrading within it.

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Some companies that are strong investments aren't selling brands and products that I think about daily; they're just there in my everyday life, built into the flow of my day without me noticing. I'll reach for the same products every morning, not because I compared options, but because I've used them for so long it doesn't even feel like a decision anymore.

That quiet, almost invisible, presence is what makes these two consumer staples companies so powerful. They've become part of how people live, not just what they buy. And because of that, their shares are solid decade-long holds.

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Procter & Gamble owns your morning routine

Before most people have made a single conscious decision in the morning, they have already used a Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) product -- probably several. The toothbrush next to the sink may be Oral-B. The shampoo might be Pantene or Head & Shoulders. Their deodorant is Old Spice or Secret. The laundry detergent they'll use later is Tide. None of that spending is the result of advertising working in real time. It is the result of years of habit formation that now runs on autopilot.

This is what makes Procter & Gamble something other than just a consumer goods company. It is a behavioral infrastructure company. Its products have become so deeply woven into people's daily routines that switching requires active effort, and most people, under most circumstances, have no reason or desire to make that effort. That psychological stickiness is a moat that no balance sheet can capture.

CFO Andre Schulten said it plainly during the company's most recentearnings call "Consumers respond well if we give them a truly better proposition in the categories we are in because they see there is upside." That encapsulates my thesis in one sentence. P&G doesn't ask consumers to switch. It asks them to upgrade within brands they already trust -- from standard Tide to Tide Pods, from regular Pampers to Pampers Pure. The margin profile on those higher-tier products is meaningfully better for the company, and consumers make those moves with less psychological resistance because their relationships with the brands are already established.

What gives the next decade its particular shape for P&G is that it is now beginning that same process in earnest across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa. These are markets where growing middle classes are moving from generic products to branded essentials for the first time. Procter & Gamble has done this before: It sold Tide to American households in the 1940s, established Pampers in Western Europe in the 1970s, and entered China in the 1990s.

The playbook is not new, and it has never failed to generate decades of compounding growth. Brand formation like this creates wealth. The honest truth with P&G is that it has grown large enough that its acceleration is structurally limited, and meanwhile, private-label alternatives continue improving to the point where they capture meaningful market share from value-sensitive households. Those are real pressures. But the consumer who buys a store-brand detergent during a tight economic stretch almost always returns to Tide when that stretch ends. That is not loyalty born of convenience. Procter & Gamble has been building that loyalty for 189 years.

2. Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive's (NYSE: CL) Colgate toothpaste is arguably present in more households worldwide than any other single-branded product. More ubiquitous than any fast-food logo, or virtually any technology you can name. In Brazil, India, Mexico, China, the Philippines, and throughout sub-Saharan Africa, Colgate is not one option among several -- it is the toothpaste you use.

Dentists in countries where the company has operated for decades were trained on Colgate clinical materials, learned to recommend Colgate products, and passed those recommendations on to their patients, who passed the habit to their children. The brand has embedded itself into the trusted authority network of oral health in a way that no competitor can replicate with a marketing budget -- because the trust was built not through advertising, but through professional endorsement over generations.

CEO Noel Wallace said during the company's most recentearnings callthat growth was "led by emerging markets," where its brands hold the highest market share and the greatest scale advantages. The reason is not pricing or distribution alone -- it is that Colgate arrived in those markets early, built trust in communities where dental health awareness was just emerging, and became the default. That default status, once earned, is nearly permanent.

Morgan Stanley named Colgate-Palmolive its top consumer sector pick for 2026. The company also gained global toothpaste market share in the first quarter of 2026 -- a category where it already leads -- a result that suggests the brand is not defending old ground, but actively expanding.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colgate-Palmolive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.