2 Bargain Cryptos to Buy Now

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be a roller coaster ride full of ups, downs, twists, and turns. But for those with the stomach for it, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Today, we'll explore two bargain cryptos that seem poised to offer long-term growth: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Ethereum's price is down 49% since the start of 2022, and Solana fell 87% over the same period, but both cryptocurrencies are coming back strong this year:

So let's dive into these digital delights. There's no time like the present!

Ethereum: the smart-contract superstar

Ethereum is about as old-school as a cryptocurrency can be. Crucially, this was the first blockchain platform to introduce smart contracts.

These contracts are actually computer programs, launched when the Ethereum network's sensors and data feeds meet the requirements of each agreement. They can take a lot of different actions in response, from financial transactions and finalizing ownership of a property to actions within an online game or changing the attributes of a non-fungible token (NFT).

I don't know if that sounds powerful to you, but I'm quite impressed by the flexible financial muscle you can deploy in a smart contract. In time, they might revolutionize industries like finance, real estate, gambling, intellectual property rights, and insurance.

With a robust and sophisticated ecosystem, Ethereum supports the development of decentralized applications (dApps) -- the nuts and bolts that could revamp financial systems around the world.

Ethereum is the leading platform for dApps and smart contracts, with more developers and active projects than any other smart-contracts platform. This makes sense since Ethereum created the first smart-contract system nearly a decade ago, but it's more than an honorary title or a reward for seniority. This ecosystem isn't just old, it's also powerful and inviting to new app developers.

The platform's backers are also working on scalability solutions, such as proof-of-stake transaction validation (already working, with more features yet to come) and sharding (spreading the workload more effectively across computer systems). These technical upgrades will help Ethereum handle more transactions per second, with quicker settlement of each transaction and lower network fees. In turn, even more apps and developers are likely to take advantage of the upgraded network.

This crypto project might seem stable and mature, but developers have plenty of plans for further improvements. The Ethereum road map paints a bright picture, with plans for cheaper transactions, extra security, better user experience, and future-proofing.

Overall, Ethereum is a powerful and versatile blockchain platform with a lot of potential for mass-market use in the real world.

Solana: the high-speed challenger

Solana has been turning heads with its high-performance blockchain platform, which can process up to 50,000 transactions per second -- much faster than Ethereum and other platforms. Low transaction fees make it a cost-effective choice for developers and users alike, and its growing ecosystem of dApps adds to its appeal.

And yes, these ultra-high execution speeds apply to Solana's smart contracts as well. All the benefits of smart contracts I listed earlier apply to Solana's future as well. The system is different, but it can tackle the same problems and holds the same promising prospects as Ethereum.

These developers aren't sitting on their hands, either. For example, the Solana Foundation recently announced a convertible grants and investments program. This developer-boosting feature will provide up to $1 million in funding per project to accelerate the growth of the Solana ecosystem. Tangible financial support can inspire people to try some game-changing ideas that wouldn't be possible without a cash-rich patron.

The Solana Foundation is also optimistic about the future of play-to-earn games, which could revolutionize the gaming industry and create a more fair and rewarding experience for players. The cryptocurrency's lightning-quick transactions look like a great choice for online games with real-time action.

So Solana's founders and leaders are putting their weight behind a robust push forward. Only time will tell how far they will go, but I'm impressed by Solana's progress so far.

The cryptocurrency conundrum -- solved!

Like any investment, crypto comes with risks. But Ethereum and Solana both show tremendous promise for long-term growth. I own a little bit of each, and intend to hold on to my modest crypto stakes for the foreseeable future. There will be speed bumps and challenges aplenty along the way, but I see more reasons for optimism than for panic.

You might prefer Ethereum over Solana for its first-mover advantage and larger ecosystem, or Solana over Ethereum for its high performance and low transaction fees. Alternatively, you could dip your toes into both and diversify your crypto portfolio.

No investment is too small when it comes to experimental, exploratory ideas. Having some skin in the game -- even if it's just a couple of bucks -- might just motivate you to better understand these blockchain networks and make more-informed decisions.

And that's how successful long-term investors are made: one nugget of hard-won wisdom after another.

Anders Bylund has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.