2 Attractive Value Stocks to Consider as Earnings Approach

Several top-rated Zacks stocks are set to report their quarterly results on Thursday, November 30, with now looking like an ideal time to buy.

Among them, Dell Technologies ( DELL ) and Titan Machinery ( TITN ) are two value stocks that investors may want to consider ahead of their earnings reports.

Dell Technologies Q3 Preview: Dell Technologies has become a major player in the artificial intelligence landscape through its partnership with Nvidia NVDA which has enabled the company to implement AI into its information technology solutions.

With Nvidia’s AI chips enhancing Dell’s PowerEdge systems management, it's noteworthy that the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Dell’s third quarter earnings may come in better than expected. To that point, the Most Accurate Estimate for Dell’s Q3 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share and 1% above the Zacks Consensus of $1.47 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This is despite Q3 earnings forecasted to be down -36% following a very tough-to-compete-against prior year quarter that saw EPS at $2.30 per share. However, like Nvidia, Dell’s earnings potential has been much stronger than expected as of late and most recently beat Q2 EPS estimates by 54% in August with earnings at $1.74 per share compared to expectations of $1.13 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Furthermore, Dell has surpassed earnings expectations for six consecutive quarters with its stock soaring +94% this year but still trading at a very reasonable 11.7X forward earnings multiple. This is still an advantageous discount to the Zacks Computers-IT Services Industry average of 24.3X and the S&P 500’s 21.8X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery Q3 Preview: Ahead of its Q3 report on Thursday, Titan Machinery’s stock looks vastly undervalued with a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the upper Midwest.

Trading near its 52-week lows at around $25 a share, much of the risk to reward looks priced into Titan Machinery’s stock although the company is also facing a tougher to compete against quarter. Third quarter earnings are expected to be down -17% to $1.51 per share but Titan Machinery’s stock trades at just 5.1X forward earnings and is expected to reach its bottom line expectations with the Most Accurate Estimate also having Q3 EPS at $1.51 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Trading at a slight discount to its industry P/E average of 6X and well below the benchmark, it’s also noteworthy that Titan Machinery has surpassed earnings expectations in its last two quarterly reports most recently beating the Zacks Consensus for Q2 EPS by 20% with earnings at $1.38 per share compared to estimates of $1.15 a share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, Q3 sales are expected to be up 8% to $723.27 million and double-digit percentage growth is still expected on Titan Machinery’s annual top and bottom lines for its current fiscal 2024 which further suggests TITN shares may have been oversold as the company adjusts to higher inflation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Takeaway

Going into their third quarter reports, Dell Technologies and Titan Machinery’s stock both sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and have an “A” Zacks Style Scores grade for Value. Both stocks look undervalued in terms of their P/E valuations and should have a nice amount of upside if they are able to reach or exceed earnings expectations.

