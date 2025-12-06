2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Can Have Their Nvidia Moment in 2026

Key Points

CoreWeave's AI-ready cloud platforms have benefited from unprecedented demand growth.

AMD's improving ability to compete with Nvidia could spark a massive rally in the stock.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Despite concerns over an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, investors continue to bid AI stocks higher. Of those stocks, Nvidia remains one of the more notable winners, having risen nearly 1,500% from its 2022 low.

Still, succeeding in investing means looking forward, and ideally finding the stocks that will have the next Nvidia moment. While none of us can reliably predict such events beforehand, these AI stocks stand a strong chance of achieving such a milestone in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock has only traded since March and has already experienced a massive run-up before dropping nearly 60% from that high.

Nonetheless, CoreWeave stands out in the cloud computing market by offering cloud infrastructure products specifically designed to handle AI workloads. This helps it stand out over legacy cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft's Azure cloud.

Moreover, the aforementioned stock volatility may remind investors of Nvidia. Despite Nvidia's gains, it has also become notable for massive drawdowns.

This may be the path CoreWeave stock is following. However, Grand View Research forecasts the AI market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% through 2033. If this forecast proves close to accurate, it bodes well for CoreWeave's future as an AI cloud provider.

Recent growth reflects that interest. In the third quarter of 2025, revenue of nearly $1.4 billion rose 134% compared to the same period in 2024.

Admittedly, the cost of meeting this rapidly growing demand does take a toll on its financials. Net losses for Q3 were $110 million, far less than the year-ago quarterly loss of $389 million.

However, the drawdown has taken its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to just over 7, a level comparable to just before the recent surge in the stock price.

Additionally, the 136% revenue increase anticipated for 2026 closely approximates the Q3 2025 growth rate. That, along with its $1.9 billion in liquidity, may mean it can sustain its current financial pace long enough to turn profitable, securing its place in the AI cloud and a bright future for shareholders.

AMD

Since the tech industry became aware of the power of Nvidia's AI accelerators, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has worked to catch up in this industry. Due to its advancements and Nvidia's inability to fully meet demand, AMD has found customers for its MI350 accelerators.

Investors looking for an Nvidia moment saw signs of hope on AMD's financial analyst day, when the company projected a 35% revenue CAGR for the next three to five years, including annual increases of more than 60% for its data center business.

Moreover, AMD expects to release its MI450 accelerator in the second half of next year. Many analysts believe this chip can compete effectively with Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin accelerator, which would probably make AMD a larger player in this fast-growing business.

Investors will also like that overall growth has already reached that milestone. In Q3 2025, revenue grew 36% to more than $9.2 billion. About 47% came from the data center segment, and if the MI450 lives up to expectations, the Nvidia moment could be at hand. It could also accelerate over the next few years if the data center segment becomes the dominant revenue source, as it has with Nvidia.

Additionally, profits continue to grow faster than revenue. The over $1.2 billion in net income for Q3 is up 61% from year-ago levels.

Amid that news, AMD stock has been volatile since its financial analyst day, though it's still up by nearly 60% over the last year.

Also, its P/E ratio is 106. While that may appear high, the rapidly growing profits should reduce the earnings multiple, as its forward P/E ratio of 54 indicates.

Ultimately, AMD should sustain or increase the pace of revenue growth for the foreseeable future if its projections hold. That factor alone should make AMD stock worth buying now and owning for a long time to come.

Should you invest $1,000 in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $540,587!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and CoreWeave. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.