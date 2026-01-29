2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks (AI) That Could Still Soar by Over 40%, According to Analysts

Key Points

Shares of Oracle and Workday are both down by more than 20% in recent months.

According to analysts' price targets, however, they possess significant upside.

Are you looking for a good artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy today? Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) both have some promising growth opportunities due to AI, and analysts view them as appealingly valued. In fact, the consensus among those covering them is that both of these stocks could rise by more than 40% over the next year.

But are these big-name tech stocks no-brainer buys, or are there risks you should be aware of?

Oracle's projected upside: 72%

Analysts' consensus price target for Oracle is just over $300, around 72% above where it's currently trading. However, this comes even as multiple analysts have recently trimmed their price targets for the cloud infrastructure and software-as-a-service giant.

One big reason that the estimated upside is now so high is that the share price has fallen rapidly. From its peak in September 2025, the tech stock has lost 47% of its value. Concerns about its close relationship with (and dependence on) OpenAI, as well as its heavy debt load, have led investors to pull back from the stock. Last year, Oracle and OpenAI signed a massive five-year $300 billion cloud deal.

Currently, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24, based on analysts' projections. Its growth rate in its most recent fiscal quarter (which ended Nov. 30, 2025) was 14%, which may seem modest for an AI company.

Although Oracle has been generating decent growth, and demand for its cloud computing platform may be strong in the future, I don't think the stock has as much upside as today's consensus price target would suggest, particularly considering how much of Oracle's future growth rides on the success of OpenAI. Oracle could still be a good stock to buy on weakness, but investors may want to temper their expectations for it.

Workday's projected upside: 45%

Workday has a bit less projected upside. The average analyst projection is that it could rise to around $278 in the next year, an increase of about 45%. Workday's stock has also been falling in recent months, but at 23%, its decline from the 52-week peak it touched in September hasn't been as steep as Oracle's.

Workday's AI platform helps companies manage and automate various aspects of their operations, improving efficiency. There could be loads of potential for it in the long run, in part due to its adoption of AI to improve its offerings. In its most recent fiscal quarter (which ended on Oct. 31, 2025), its revenues grew 13% year over year to $2.4 billion.

The stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 17, which is well below the S&P 500's average of 22. Considering that Workday is a go-to platform for automation for many businesses and that its valuation is relatively light, I think it can still provide a lot of upside over the long haul to investors who buy the stock today.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle and Workday. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

