2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With Millionaire-Making Potential That Wall Street Is Overlooking

Key Points

AI investors are overlooking companies that will utilize AI to improve the customer journey.

Airbnb is going to layer AI search into its application.

Oscar Health is connecting the healthcare market with AI.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

Many investors are focused on infrastructure in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). These businesses -- led by Nvidia -- are booming right now as demand soars.

However, a new wave of consumer-oriented businesses is quietly integrating AI into their digital platforms. By embedding AI directly into their platforms, they enhance personalization, automate services, and unlock new revenue streams.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

These companies could become some of the biggest long-term winners -- yet remain overlooked by the market. Here's why both Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) are two AI stocks with millionaire-making potential that are underappreciated by Wall Street right now.

A distinct advantage in the travel market

Today, Airbnb is driven by its global supply of short-term rentals. With over 9 million listings ranging from shared rooms to luxury homes in virtually every country, the company has attracted a strong customer base that spent $91 billion (the company's full-year gross booking value) on the platform in 2025.

That spending level is set to grow in 2026 due to further geographical expansion and the entry into new product categories, such as vacation tours. However, what is perhaps most exciting for Airbnb from a customer experience standpoint is its research into AI search on the platform.

Airbnb hired away Ahmad Al-Dahle from Meta Platforms as its new chief technology officer earlier this year. Al-Dahle is a leader in AI research and is focused on bringing chatbot search to Airbnb. This could be quite helpful for the platform in its competition with hotels.

One of the reasons someone may choose a hotel over an Airbnb is that they generally know what they will be getting with a hotel, as opposed to the wide differentiation among Airbnb short-term rental units. Hypothetically, researching a hotel to stay in may take a few minutes, while finding the right Airbnb for your vacation may take an hour of research.

Airbnb is a global marketplace that connects millions of hosts and travelers. The company is currently testing AI search tools, which should help in discovery as well as the home selection process through better personalization and making the process more conversational, thereby driving higher customer volume. By pairing AI search with its proprietary listings data, Airbnb gains a differentiation when serving the travel market.

Despite posting consistent growth and all this future potential in AI, Airbnb stock is down 40% from all-time highs set around five years ago. This makes the stock an underrated bet for investors today.

Using tech and AI in healthcare

You wouldn't think of health insurance as a sector at the forefront of the latest technology revolution. However, one upstart insurer is looking to use AI to improve healthcare outcomes: Oscar Health.

Oscar Health uses modern technology to provide members with improved health insurance, which is why millions of people have already switched to its platform in the individual health insurance market. The company offers tools such as free telehealth services for all members, making it a rare health insurance provider that people actually recommend. It's no surprise, then, that it is rapidly growing its market share in the United States.

Now, Oscar Health sees an even bigger opportunity to differentiate itself from the competition with AI. It recently released an AI chatbot, powered by OpenAI, called Oswell, which will serve as a connective layer between customers and healthcare providers. It will be able to answer simple questions and hopefully help alleviate the confusion that is all too common when someone deals with the healthcare system.

Right now, Oscar Health stock has been beaten down because of an unexpected rise in customer claims in 2025 that has impacted the profitability of the entire health insurance sector. In 2025, the company posted an operating loss of close to $400 million.

With repriced plans this year, Oscar Health believes it can continue to grow revenue and achieve an operating income of $250 million to $450 million. With all these digital tools improving Oscar Health's systems over the competition, it should have a long runway to grow both revenue and earnings over the next decade, which, along with Airbnb, is a recipe for turning the stock into a millionaire-maker for those who buy today and hold for many years.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

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Brett Schafer has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.