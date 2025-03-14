2 AgriTech and Food Innovation Stocks to Buy for a Stable Portfolio

Agricultural technology (AgriTech) and food innovation companies develop technologies to enhance farming efficiency, sustainability and food production. These companies offer a compelling investment opportunity driven by the need for sustainable food production and improved food security.

AgriTech encompasses innovations such as precision farming, smart irrigation, drone technology and agricultural biotechnology, which boost crop yields, minimize resource usage, and lower food production costs and environmental impact. Food innovation, including plant-based proteins and lab-grown meat, aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable and ethical food alternatives.

At this stage, it will be prudent to invest in AgriTech and Food innovation stocks to stabilize your portfolio in 2025. Two such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank are: Beyond Meat Inc. BYND and Tyson Foods Inc. TSN.

Pros and Cons of AgriTech & Food Innovation Space

AgTech and food innovation address critical global challenges such as climate change, population growth and resource scarcity. Increasing demand for sustainable food sources to feed a growing global population bolsters the market potential for these technologies. Companies operating in these industries are often at the forefront of technological advancements, offering substantial growth opportunities and the potential for high returns.

However, these are still emerging fields, with many companies in the early development stages posing higher risk and volatility. Regulatory hurdles, lengthy product development cycles, high research and development costs and slow market adoption are the other challenges. This space features companies involved in developing advanced technologies and solutions in the agriculture and food industries.

Buy 2 AgriTech & Food Innovation Stocks

These two stocks have strong revenue and earnings growth potential for 2025. Moreover, these two stocks have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 30 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our two picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Meat Inc.

Beyond Meat is a plant-based meat company, engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of plant-based meat products under the Beyond brand name in the United States and internationally.

BYND sells a range of plant-based meat products that replicates beef, pork, and poultry meats. BYND sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Beyond Meat has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.7% and 31.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.8% over the last 30 days.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Tyson Foods’ diversified multi-protein portfolio allows the company to navigate industry cycles while capitalizing on rising consumer demand for high-protein diets. With iconic brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, the company benefits from strong brand loyalty and household penetration opportunities.

The Chicken segment of TSN continues to deliver robust growth, supported by operational efficiencies and rising foodservice volumes. TSN is also leveraging digital advancements and AI-driven solutions to enhance supply-chain efficiency and consumer engagement.

With a resilient business model and a multi-channel strategy, TSN remains well-positioned for long-term growth amid an evolving protein landscape. A solid first-quarter performance encouraged management to raise its adjusted operating income guidance for fiscal 2025.

Tyson Foods has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.9% and 23.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last 30 days. TSN has a current dividend yield of 3.26%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.