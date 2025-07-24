1ST SOURCE Earnings Results: $SRCE Reports Quarterly Earnings

1ST SOURCE ($SRCE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.51 per share, beating estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $108,250,000, beating estimates of $106,883,423 by $1,366,577.

1ST SOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of 1ST SOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

1ST SOURCE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRCE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

1ST SOURCE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRCE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SRCE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $69.0 on 01/27/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

