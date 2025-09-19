19.9% of VHT Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) shows an impressive 19.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 10.67% of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,875,550,471 worth of LLY, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:
LLY — last trade: $762.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Jamere Jackson
|Director
|200
|$639.56
|$127,913
|08/12/2025
|David A. Ricks
|President, Chair, and CEO
|1,632
|$644.77
|$1,052,263
|08/12/2025
|Daniel Skovronsky
|EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm
|1,000
|$634.40
|$634,405
|08/12/2025
|Gabrielle Sulzberger
|Director
|117
|$641.18
|$75,018
|08/12/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|Director
|1,565
|$642.33
|$1,005,242
|08/13/2025
|Ralph Alvarez
|Director
|758
|$660.25
|$500,473
|08/15/2025
|Lucas Montarce
|EVP & CFO
|715
|$691.79
|$494,627
|08/13/2025
|Jacob Van Naarden
|EVP & Pres., Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$647.36
|$647,360
And Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), the #196 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,853,738 worth of FTRE, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE is detailed in the table below:
FTRE — last trade: $10.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|Peter M. Neupert
|Director
|62,500
|$6.51
|$407,150
|09/02/2025
|Erin L. Russell
|Director
|9,854
|$10.15
|$100,018
