19 Degrees and Certifications With the Highest ROI

May 09, 2025 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Lisa for GOBankingRates->

According to the Education Data Initiative (EDI), the average bachelor’s degree has a lifetime return on investment (ROI) of nearly 682% — but it takes a long time just to break even. 

The average bachelor’s degree of arts has a negative ROI of -4.1% in the first decade in the workforce. It takes 11 years of employment to recoup the investment in higher education and enjoy the dividends the degree begins to pay — but some degrees pay much higher dividends than others.

The following is a breakdown of the typical ROI for the degrees that pay back the most over the course of a 40-year career. 

Bachelor’s Degrees

The following bachelor’s degrees deliver the highest lifetime ROI after four decades in the workforce. 

Finance

  • Initial investment: $226,666
  • Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.8 million
  • Lifetime ROI: 1,842%

Computer and Information Science

  • Initial investment: $238,858
  • Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.7 million
  • Lifetime ROI: 1,753%

Computer Engineering

  • Initial investment: $302,882
  • Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $11.9 million
  • Lifetime ROI: 1,744%

Engineering

  • Initial investment: $368,237
  • Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.4 million
  • Lifetime ROI: 1,708%

Economics

  • Initial investment: $243,252
  • Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.8 million
  • Lifetime ROI: 1,515%

Master’s Degrees

The EDI doesn’t break down master’s degrees — or any graduate degrees — by major or course of study. However, the average master’s degree granted in 2023 will pay lifetime degree-based earnings of $1,282,187 by 2063 for a 40-year ROI of 472.09%. 

According to Forbes, these are the highest-paying master’s degrees to pursue in 2025: 

  • Master of business administration
  • Master of science In nursing
  • Master of economics/finance
  • Master of science In computer science
  • Master of science In machine learning
  • Master’s degree in health informatics

Doctoral Degrees

The average doctoral degree pays $2,992,987 in lifetime earnings. By 2063, the 40-year ROI will be 623.59%.

According to Indeed.com, the highest paying doctoral degrees are Ph.Ds in: 

  • Organic chemistry
  • Biology
  • Environmental science
  • Statistics
  • Educational leadership

Professional Degrees

Nothing pays students back more than professional degrees like those in law, medicine and pharmacy. The average pays lifetime degree-based earnings of $4,764,219 for a total ROI of 2,248.68%. 

