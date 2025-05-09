19 Degrees and Certifications With the Highest ROI

According to the Education Data Initiative (EDI), the average bachelor’s degree has a lifetime return on investment (ROI) of nearly 682% — but it takes a long time just to break even.
The average bachelor’s degree of arts has a negative ROI of -4.1% in the first decade in the workforce. It takes 11 years of employment to recoup the investment in higher education and enjoy the dividends the degree begins to pay — but some degrees pay much higher dividends than others.
The following is a breakdown of the typical ROI for the degrees that pay back the most over the course of a 40-year career.
Bachelor’s Degrees
The following bachelor’s degrees deliver the highest lifetime ROI after four decades in the workforce.
Finance
- Initial investment: $226,666
- Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.8 million
- Lifetime ROI: 1,842%
Computer and Information Science
- Initial investment: $238,858
- Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.7 million
- Lifetime ROI: 1,753%
Computer Engineering
- Initial investment: $302,882
- Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $11.9 million
- Lifetime ROI: 1,744%
Engineering
- Initial investment: $368,237
- Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.4 million
- Lifetime ROI: 1,708%
Economics
- Initial investment: $243,252
- Lifetime earnings for a 2025 graduate: $10.8 million
- Lifetime ROI: 1,515%
Master’s Degrees
The EDI doesn’t break down master’s degrees — or any graduate degrees — by major or course of study. However, the average master’s degree granted in 2023 will pay lifetime degree-based earnings of $1,282,187 by 2063 for a 40-year ROI of 472.09%.
According to Forbes, these are the highest-paying master’s degrees to pursue in 2025:
- Master of business administration
- Master of science In nursing
- Master of economics/finance
- Master of science In computer science
- Master of science In machine learning
- Master’s degree in health informatics
Doctoral Degrees
The average doctoral degree pays $2,992,987 in lifetime earnings. By 2063, the 40-year ROI will be 623.59%.
According to Indeed.com, the highest paying doctoral degrees are Ph.Ds in:
- Organic chemistry
- Biology
- Environmental science
- Statistics
- Educational leadership
Professional Degrees
Nothing pays students back more than professional degrees like those in law, medicine and pharmacy. The average pays lifetime degree-based earnings of $4,764,219 for a total ROI of 2,248.68%.
