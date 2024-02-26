News & Insights

180 Life Sciences Announces 1-For 19 Reverse Stock Split - Quick Facts

February 26, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) said it will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-19. Every 19 shares of the common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time will be automatically converted into one share of the company's common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the company's outstanding common stock from approximately 11.3 million shares to approximately 0.6 million shares.

The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on February 28, 2024, with shares expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market, on a split-adjusted, at market open on February 28, 2024. The company said the reverse stock split is part of its plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share.

