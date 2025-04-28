Personal Finance

18 States Where a $150,000 Salary Is Still Considered Middle Class

April 28, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

The definition of how much money one needs for a comfortable lifestyle has varied over the years, but many tend to agree it requires earning a six-figure income. However, depending on the state you live in, earning upwards of $150,000 annually might mean you’re considered part of the middle class rather than upper-middle or upper class.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the amount of money needed to be considered middle class in every U.S. state by analyzing a few key factors. These factors include finding every state’s median household income and following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income. This is defined as “two-thirds to double the income of an area.”

Keep reading to see the states where a $150,000 salary means you are still middle class.

Alaska

  • Median household income: $86,370 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,579 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740

California

  • Median household income: $91,905
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,269  
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810

Colorado

  • Median household income: $87,598 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,398 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196 
Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,141  
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426
Delaware

  • Median household income: $79,325  
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883  
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $94,814 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628
Illinois

  • Median household income: $78,433 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,288 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866
Maryland

  • Median household income: $98,461 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,640 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $96,505 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,336 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010
Minnesota

  • Median household income: $84,313
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,208
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626
New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $90,845 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690 

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,750
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252
New York

  • Median household income: $81,386
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772
Oregon

  • Median household income: $76,632 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $51,087 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264 

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $81,370
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,246
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740
Utah

  • Median household income: $86,833 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,888 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666
Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,249 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,165 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498

Washington

  • Median household income: $90,325 
  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,216 
  • Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found every state’s median household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then, by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income — “two-thirds to double the income of an area” — we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 23, 2024.

