18 States Where a $150,000 Salary Is Still Considered Middle Class

The definition of how much money one needs for a comfortable lifestyle has varied over the years, but many tend to agree it requires earning a six-figure income. However, depending on the state you live in, earning upwards of $150,000 annually might mean you’re considered part of the middle class rather than upper-middle or upper class.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the amount of money needed to be considered middle class in every U.S. state by analyzing a few key factors. These factors include finding every state’s median household income and following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income. This is defined as “two-thirds to double the income of an area.”

Keep reading to see the states where a $150,000 salary means you are still middle class.

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

$86,370 Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,579

$57,579 Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740

California

Median household income: $91,905

$91,905 Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,269

$61,269 Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

$87,598 Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,398

$58,398 Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

$90,213 Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,141

$60,141 Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

$79,325 Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883

$52,883 Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

$94,814 Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209

$63,209 Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

$78,433 Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,288

$52,288 Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

$98,461 Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,640

$65,640 Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

$96,505 Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,336

$64,336 Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

$84,313 Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,208

$56,208 Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

$90,845 Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563

$60,563 Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

$97,126 Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,750

$64,750 Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252

New York

Median household income: $81,386

$81,386 Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257

$54,257 Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

$76,632 Lowest end of middle-class income: $51,087

$51,087 Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

$81,370 Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,246

$54,246 Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

$86,833 Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,888

$57,888 Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

$87,249 Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,165

$58,165 Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

$90,325 Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,216

$60,216 Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found every state’s median household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then, by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income — “two-thirds to double the income of an area” — we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 23, 2024.

