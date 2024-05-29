18 Items You Can Buy on Amazon for Much Cheaper Than In Stores

Amazon is the go-to online marketplace for many shoppers because of its low prices on everything from diapers and detergents to blenders and interesting gifts you can’t find anywhere else.

However, not all Amazon deals are created equal. You need to do your research to determine when to buy from Amazon and when to take your business elsewhere. GOBankingRates asked top savings experts to check prices on several items you can purchase on Amazon to determine if they’re truly good buys.

If you’re wondering what to buy on Amazon, click through to check out these dirt cheap Amazon deals.

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels 16 Count Family Rolls

When it seems like you’re always running out of paper towels to clean up messes, a bulk buy of paper towels can get expensive when you shop in-store. However, Amazon can save you over $14 compared to Walmart when you purchase a 16-count Bounty quick-size paper towel. You can save another 5% off your purchase using Amazon’s Subscribe & Save feature.

Amazon: $41.32

$41.32 Walmart: $57.90

Sandals

No one wants to have their feet cooped up in tennis shoes once the weather heats up. Even for higher-end sandals like Birkenstocks, Amazon has the better price.

Amazon: $109.95

$109.95 Birkenstock: $145.00

Summer Candles

Scenting your home with candles creates ambiance and brings a flavorful warmth to those breezy summer nights. Light up the night with some classic summer scents — but do it for less by buying from Amazon.

Amazon: $22.46

$22.46 Bath & Body Works: $26.95

Tower Fans

When the summer heat is creeping in and making everything uncomfortable, cranking up the AC doesn’t always guarantee everyone is ok with the temperature. One solution is to place a small yet powerful tower fan in your room at night. Keep your rooms cool for less by buying from Amazon. The company sells lots of products that will help you save money.

Amazon: $79.99

$79.99 Target: $89.99

Lawn Mowers

The warmer weather means the grass at your house is thriving — Sometimes a little too much. Keep your lawn looking tidy with an EGO lawn mower from Amazon, which saves you $100 compared to the same product from Ace Hardware.

Amazon: $599

$599 Ace Hardware: $699

Blenders

If you take your smoothies seriously and still want a good deal on a blender, Amazon might be the right choice, said Kendal Perez, former savings expert at Coupon Sherpa. The right blender will help keep your body and budget in good shape. This Ninja professional blender costs over $53 less than if you bought it at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Amazon: $79.99

$79.99 Bed Bath & Beyond: $133.49

Mixers

If you want to take your kitchen game up a notch, consider purchasing a top-quality mixer from Amazon. Perez said online retailers are great places to get deals on pro-grade mixers. The KitchenAid stand mixer is a good example and comes in a variety of attractive colors. If you were scoping out Macy’s for a deal on a KitchenAid mixer, you’d fork over an extra $100 compared to Amazon.

Amazon: $349

$349 Macy’s: $449.95

Espresso Machines

Want to cut back on your monthly latte budget by making it at home? A top-of-the-line espresso machine can be expensive, but you’ll save about $26 by getting one from Amazon. That’s enough to splurge on some deluxe coffee beans.

Amazon: $473.09

$473.09 Best Buy: $499.00

Laundry Detergent

Dirt might be free, but getting it out of your clothes can cost a lot of money. Amazon can help you save by beating the competition on certain laundry detergent brands, Perez said. As a bonus, you can get your super-sized detergent tub delivered right to your door, so you don’t have to carry a heavy load home from the supermarket.

Amazon: $15.14

$15.14 Lowe’s: $19.98

Kitchen Supplies

Filling up your kitchen cabinets with cutlery, utensils and supplies can leave your wallet empty. However, Amazon offers competitive prices on items like spatulas, spoons and measuring tools, Perez said.

Amazon: $99.93

$99.93 Macy’s: $167.00

Gaming Devices

Gone are the days when you had to visit an actual store — or pay full retail price — to decimate your virtual enemies. When it comes to gaming controllers and devices, Perez notes that Amazon beats many of its competitors. Nintendo’s Switch Lite is a great example.

Amazon: $189.79

$189.79 Target: $199.99

Wireless Gaming Headsets

Sound is as important as visuals when it comes to the gaming experience. Since quality technology can be expensive, it pays to shop for items like wireless headphones. Perez found that Amazon offers better deals than the competition on Logitech’s popular wireless headset brand.

Amazon: $1379.99

$1379.99 Walmart: $149.00

Robot Vacuums

Vacuuming your house doesn’t have to take up your precious time. But getting a robot vacuum to speed up your chores can be expensive. By shopping for your next robot-vacuum on Amazon, you could save $50 compared to the one from Best Buy.

Amazon: $349.99

$349.99 Best Buy: $399.99

Diapers

If you’ve ever shopped for diapers, then you’ve probably wondered if you could save money by wrapping your baby in dollar bills. Thanks to some good deals on diapers, Amazon might save your baby a lot of diaper rash.

Amazon: $47.49

$47.49 Kmart: 62.38

Batteries

Buying the batteries needed to power all your gizmos and gadgets can be anything but cheap. And although Perez said certain brands can be cheaper at places like Lowes, Amazon also offers an incredible deal on batteries.

Amazon: $14.99

$14.99 Lowes: $17.98

Patio String Lights

Using solar power to light up your outdoor space, bring some ambiance to your backyard or balcony. Whether you’re hosting a party or just lounging on your own, these patio string lights are more affordable on Amazon and won’t raise your electric bill.

Amazon: $24.99

$24.99 Bed Bath & Beyond: $69.99

Film

If you’re a photography purist, then you know capturing the moment on actual film can be expensive. Luckily, Amazon has affordable offerings to support film buffs.

Amazon: $57.84

$57.84 Walmart: $53.99

Protein Powders

Amazon is ready to pump you up — and for less than the competition. Order your protein powder by mail for a discount, and spend the time you save working out.

Amazon: $24.28

$24.28 GNC: $54.99

Portable Phone Charging Power Bank

Don’t miss a moment of capturing the summer fun by running out of battery. If you live by your smartphone, you probably know how important having a reliable power bank is. There’s nothing worse than a cheap one that breaks sooner than expected.

Amazon: $15.99

$15.99 Best Buy: $39.99

Disclaimer: Prices accurate as of May 29, 2024. Kerra Bolton contributed to a previous version of this article.

