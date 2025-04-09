18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles

Los Angeles might be known for its high-end dining, luxury shopping and A-list lifestyle, but there's plenty to do on a budget. Whether you’re sitting in a TV show taping or window shopping on Rodeo Drive, the City of Angels offers countless ways to enjoy its energy without breaking the bank.

One thing to keep in mind before you start planning: Los Angeles is massive. Spanning more than 500 square miles and 30 neighborhoods, the city and its surrounding areas are best explored region by region. Trying to crisscross LA in a single day may mean more time in traffic than actually enjoying the sights. Instead, tackle LA one neighborhood at a time, giving yourself time to soak up each area’s unique vibe.

Here are 18 of the best free and cheap things to do in LA, sorted by some of the most popular regions.

Traveling to LA after the wildfires: What to know

In early 2025, Los Angeles experienced devastating wildfires, leaving many wondering if they should change their travel plans. While some areas, like Eaton Canyon Natural Area and Nature Center, remain closed for recovery, much of the city remains open and eager to welcome visitors.

“The beginning of the year was incredibly challenging for the Los Angeles community, and… we remain committed to the more than 1,000 local businesses who depend on tourism for their livelihoods,” said Adam Burke, president and CEO of Los Angeles Tourism in a prepared statement from March 2025. “The best way that individuals can help our community recover, keep businesses open and sustain our community in this time of need is by booking a trip to our City of Angels.”

Now more than ever, visiting LA can make a difference. Plus — with major events on the horizon — including the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the 2028 Summer Olympics — the city is preparing to welcome visitors from all over.

Hollywood free and cheap activities

Best for: Hikers and film enthusiasts

1. Hike to the Hollywood Sign

Cost: Free.

One of LA’s most famous landmarks, the Hollywood Sign, is best experienced on foot. There are a few different hikes to choose from, each varying in length. There’s a 6-mile, out-and-back trail from Canyon Drive. A shorter version via Innsdale Drive takes less than an hour and is less than 2 miles. There are a variety of distances in between, and hiking websites like AllTrails or Hikespeak can help you find a hike tailored to your ability.

2. Visit the Griffith Observatory

Cost: Free.

Located on the south slope of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, Griffith Observatory is a must-visit attraction for school kids, hikers, astronomers and anyone looking for a cheap yet romantic date night. There are dozens of exhibits about the galaxy and daily programs include shows in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium and live Tesla Coil demonstrations. Come in the evenings to look through the free public telescopes.

The best time to visit, though, is during golden hour to catch sweeping views of the city both in daylight and after dark. It’s hard to beat a sunset view over the city from the Griffith Observatory.

3. Walk the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Cost: Free.

If you like the idea of a hike but would rather skip the dirt, then go for the glamor of strolling down Hollywood Boulevard along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where you can find stars that line the sidewalk and that are dedicated to famous actors, musicians and other pop culture legends.

Yes, it’s touristy, but it’s also iconic. Don’t miss the TCL Chinese Theatre, where you can see the handprints and footprints of classic movie stars in the concrete.

Downtown LA free and cheap activities

Best for: Tourists who prioritize walkability, history and culture

4. Visit the Broad Museum

Cost: Free.

Check out L.A.’s contemporary art scene at The Broad, home to exhibits including two of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms, an immersive art exhibit that makes for a dazzling selfie. General admission is free, though advance reservations are recommended.

5. Snack your way through Grand Central Market

Cost: Free, but budget for food.

A historic foodie haven, Grand Central Market offers (mostly) cheap eats from diverse vendors. Staples of the market include La Huerta Candy, which has been selling novelty Mexican nuts and dried fruit there since 1999. There are also newer businesses, including Teddy's Tiny Bites, which makes miniature pancakes with sweet and savory toppings. Elsewhere, grab some tacos or fresh pupusas for a few dollars while enjoying the market’s bustling atmosphere.

6. Olvera Street

Cost: Free, but again, budget for food and souvenirs.

Olvera Street is a historic Mexican marketplace filled with colorful vendor stalls, delicious taquerias and live mariachi performances. It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in Los Angeles. For an even livelier experience, visit during one of the marketplace’s annual celebrations including Cinco de Mayo, Fiestas Patrias (Mexican Independence Day) or Dia de los Muertos.

7. Visit the Last Bookstore

Cost: Free.

Online influencers and bibliophiles alike go nuts for The Last Bookstore, which bills itself as California’s largest book and record store. With the building's grand architecture, book sculptures and a tunnel that is made completely out of books, it’s an Instagrammer’s dream.

8. California Science Center and Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

Cost: Free (special exhibits may have a fee).

The California Science Center is one of the largest science centers in the nation, with hands-on science exhibits on topics including space exploration, the human body and the environment.

It’s also right next to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. That museum has a fee, but offers multiple ways to get in for free.

Santa Monica and Venice free and cheap activities

Best for: Travelers looking for beach vibes and outdoor adventures

9. Bike (or walk) the Marvin Braude Coastal Trail

Cost: Free (with your own bike).

Also known as “The Strand,” this 22-mile paved bike path runs along the Pacific, from Will Rogers State Beach to Torrance. It’s an out-and-back trail, so start anywhere along the trail and bike as far as you can (leaving energy to get back).

Some hotels along the route, such as the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, which is bookable by certain AmEx cardmembers through the American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts program, offer complimentary bike rentals to hotel guests. Otherwise, it’s pretty easy to find a bike stand along the route offering paid bike rentals by the hour or day.

10. Watch the sunset at Santa Monica Pier

Cost: Free (though individual attractions have a fee).

The Santa Monica Pier (and surrounding streets) make for a classic California destination. If you go in the evening, you’ll likely find street performers and an impressive sunset.

There are some paid attractions, such as carnival rides and arcade games, but the a la carte pricing makes it so you only pay for the things you really want to do. If you only pick one, Los Angeles-based travel writer Margot Black recommends the Ferris wheel (a single ride is $17, or you can pay $50 for unlimited access to all the rides).

“Bring a tiny tripod with you and use it once you’re at the top, right above the Pacific Ocean,” she says. “You'll get a sensational photo.”

11. Wander the Venice Canals

Cost: Free.

Many tourists know to wander down the Venice Beach Boardwalk, but many miss the hidden canals just a few blocks away, which offer a quiet escape from the crowds. Walk the footbridges and admire the quirky architecture of Venice’s canal-front homes.

Inglewood cheap activities

Best for: Foodies

12. Randy’s Donuts

Cost: About $2 per donut.

Randy’s Donuts is a small donut store chain primarily in California (with a few locations elsewhere in the U.S. and even internationally). But you have to go to Inglewood to visit the original location, which is one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks.

You’ve likely seen the giant donut on its roof in television shows, music videos and movies. And while you’re there, grab a donut, which costs about $2 each.

Mid-City cheap activities

Best for: Travelers who like shopping and museums

13. The Grove & Farmers Market

Cost: Free (but budget for food and shopping).

The Grove is a swanky shopping and entertainment complex with a trolley, which is free to ride. It even has a fountain show synced to music, created by the same company that built the fountain show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Then pop over to the adjacent Los Angeles Farmers Market, which has been a city staple since it opened in 1934. For tourists who love visiting grocery stores while on vacation, there’s no better place than this open-air marketplace. Its rich history and massive size — more than 100 vendors — make it a popular destination.

Westside L.A. cheap activities

Best for: Art lovers and cheap eats seekers

14. Getty Center

Cost: Free (parking is typically $25).

This world-class museum houses an impressive art collection and beautifully landscaped gardens set against some impressive architecture. Perched high above the city, the Getty Center makes getting there half the fun. From the street level, you’ll ride a tram to the top, passing the Getty Center’s white travertine walls — all the while taking in the city views.

Although admission is free, you need to make a timed-entry reservation — so plan ahead.

15. Diddy Riese

(Photo by Sally French)

Cost: $5 for an ice cream sandwich.

A University of California, Los Angeles favorite, this Westwood bakery is famous for its inexpensive ice cream sandwiches. For $5, you can choose any combination of two fresh-baked cookies and one flavor of ice cream to make an ice cream sandwich. If you want just the cookie, you’ll owe just 75 cents.

San Fernando Valley free and cheap activities

Best for: TV and movie enthusiasts

16. Valley Relics Museum

Cost: $15 for general admission tickets.

The Valley Relics Museum is a treasure trove of Los Angeles nostalgia. Inside, you’ll find neon signs, classic cars, retro arcade games and pop culture memorabilia from Hollywood’s golden era.

“It’s a love letter to neon-lit diners, long-lost theme parks, and the Valley’s weird, wonderful past,” says Bobby Green, co-owner of 1933 Group, which is a group responsible for restoring Los Angeles landmarks such as Highland Park Bowl and Formosa Cafe.

17. Catch a free TV show taping

Cost: Free.

Many TV shows that have live studio audiences offer free tickets at multiple locations throughout the city. To get in, you’ll have to time your trip correctly with when tapings are happening (fall is most common for many shows). Tickets are usually doled out just a week or two in advance through websites like On-Camera Audiences or 1iota.

Give yourself half a day to go to a live taping. Productions will usually have guests arrive well before showtime and they may require a certain dress code.

18. Soak up theme park vibes at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Red Hot Chocolate Wings at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen are fried and served with hot chocolate sauce. (Photo by Sally French)

Cost: General parking is $35 all day, but drops to $10 after 5 p.m. If you see a movie at Universal Cinema, parking is only $5. Budget for food, shopping and other entertainment.

Adjacent to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, CityWalk is a lively entertainment district with neon lights, street performers and an array of shops and restaurants. Recent additions include a Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop and an outpost of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, which originally debuted at the Orlando version of CityWalk.

It’s a great place to stroll, people-watch and soak in the theme park’s energy without dropping more than $100 on Universal Studios tickets. Beware, the parking

More From NerdWallet

Sally French writes for NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

The article 18 Free and Cheap Things to Do in Los Angeles originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.