17 High Paying Online Jobs No Experience

Do you have little work experience, but would like to work remotely? You may seem that you’re out of luck. Since so many “entry-level” jobs require 2+ years of experience, finding high-paying online jobs with no experience may seem nearly impossible. As it turns out, it’s not as difficult as it seems.

As a matter of fact, there are many exceptional options available. Even better? Not only are these 17 jobs online, but they’re high-paying and require no experience.

1. Data Entry Clerk

An entry clerk takes information from another source, usually digital, like a spreadsheet, a printed document, or an order form, and inputs it into another. As well as checking for errors, they might have to verify information as well. For instance, it might be necessary for a financial account processing company to hire data entry clerks to input invoices or verify bills.

Data entry clerks and keyers with a high school diploma and no work experience are commonly employed as part-time, full-time, or freelancers. Due to the digital nature of the data and information companies process today, this is a common work-from-home opportunity. What’s more, data entry doesn’t always have to be done during business hours, so it can be good for those who want flexible hours.

As of 2023, the average salary is $17.54 per hour.

2. Rep for a Contact Center

Virtual contact centers are becoming more and more popular today. In order to get hired, you don’t necessarily need to have experience – as long as you are able to communicate clearly in writing and verbally. Moreover, you can work from home and take care of all your responsibilities

Typically, entry-level contact center representatives are the first points of contact for customers. Most support will be provided via phone or online chat, but you might also respond to emails. Support roles, however, tend to have strict work schedules. Even if you work from home in another country, if a company’s clients are based in the U.S. you must work U.S. hours.

The average salary for contact center representatives is $35,830 per year. Part-time workers typically earn somewhere around $17.23 per hour.

3. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant, or VA, is another job that can be done remotely without any experience. Virtual assistants can perform a wide range of tasks, including:

Administrative duties. Setting up appointments, scheduling meetings, responding to emails, and planning social events.

Administrative duties. Setting up appointments, scheduling meetings, responding to emails, and planning social events.

Lead generation. Inputting prospects into a spreadsheet after qualifying them online — and finding their contact information.

Virtual assistants are often hired by companies without any prior experience, and all essential skills are taught on the job. To get hired (or do a good job), however, you do need a certain skill set. Virtual assistants must have the following skills:

A keen eye for detail

Strong organizational skills

Being able to multitask

Knowledge of technology

An average salary range is between $21,000 and $60,000.

4. Proofreader or Copy Editor

The main goal of proofreaders and copy editors is to ensure that written text is free of errors. Often, proofreaders check a document for grammatical and style errors, incorrect formatting, and typos before it is printed, published, or posted online. As well as ensuring accuracy and clarity, copy editors may also modify the sentence structure or paragraph structure of a written work.

Proofreaders and copy editors may be hired on a part-time or full-time basis by companies producing large amounts of written material, or they may be hired as contractors or freelancers on an as-needed basis. You should expect to take a skills test before getting hired as a proofreader or copy editor if you have a good understanding of English spelling and grammar conventions. The more familiar you are with a company’s style guide or the subject matter it deals with, the better.

In some cases, copy editors and proofreaders can find positions without prior professional experience. They tend to have English, communication, or similar degrees, but not always.

$50,010 is the average salary for proofreaders in 2023. Copy editors will earn an average of $52,733 in 2023

5. Search Engine Evaluator

In spite of the fact that the majority of search engine results are controlled by algorithms, companies still hire people to refine them. Why? A search engine evaluator double-checks what the algorithm produces because algorithms aren’t perfect.

Usually, you don’t need any experience to get this online job. A solid sense of written communication and attention to detail is all you need instead. In no time, you might be able to earn around $44,964 annually.

6. English Teacher

Are you a native English speaker? In that case, you can teach English to students around the world — remotely.

Almost everywhere in the world, from Europe to China, native English-speaking teachers are in high demand. It’s a great opportunity to work online without experience as long as you know the English language and is skilled in teaching or tutoring.

It’s worth noting, however, that most companies hiring ESL teachers require teaching certification, as well as TESOL or TEFL certification, so we recommend looking into it. There are some companies, however, that will accept native-level fluency in English and a bachelor’s degree in lieu of a teaching background.

Salaries typically range from $33,000 – $67,000.

7. Tutor

Working remotely as a tutor is another popular option. It is especially true if you are knowledgeable about a subject and want to help others learn

It’s not always a requirement, having a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree in the subject you want to tutor would be a plus.

Here is a list of companies that hire online tutors.

An average salary is between $22,000 – $84,000.

8. Social Media Coordinator or Manager

Organizations are increasingly in need of social media coordinators and managers as their online presence becomes more important. Social media coordinators and managers may handle tasks such as:

Creating social media posts and scheduling them.

Designing the copy and graphics for these posts

Responding to audience comments and questions on social media.

The monitoring of social performance.

Planning and executing social media marketing campaigns.

There are many different types of social media managers, from entry-level positions at smaller companies without marketing departments to higher-level positions with responsibilities and direct reports at larger companies. Generally, social media coordinators are entry-level or early-career employees.

From local restaurants to giant tech companies, you can find remote positions for social media managers and coordinators, which can be full-time, part-time, or freelance. You’ll need a solid understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok if you want to become a social media manager or coordinator. If you can show examples of accounts you have successfully managed, either your own or someone else’s, that will help.

Additionally, you should be able to write well and analyze data. Many jobs will require a degree in marketing or a related field, even if you don’t have a bachelor’s degree.

Social media coordinator salaries in 2023 will average $42,870, while social media manager salaries will average $54,755.

9. Advertising Sales Rep

Despite what it may seem, marketing experience isn’t necessary to become an advertising sales rep. In fact, it’s a great way to begin your advertising career even without any prior marketing experience. Sales representatives, however, need excellent interpersonal skills. It’s your job, after all, to persuade prospects to buy your employer’s products or services, and to do that effectively, you’ve got to be good at writing and speaking.

In addition to selling ad space, you can create ad copy and take on creative duties. Additionally, you can earn around $52,340 if you choose this online job.

10. Content Writer

Professional content writers create articles, blog posts, interviews, and other forms of content for websites. A content writer’s primary goal is to create content that:

Educates or entertains visitors to a website.

Increases website traffic.

Search engine optimization makes the site rank well.

Content writing jobs are typically work-from-home opportunities requiring no prior work experience. The catch? You should possess strong writing skills and know the basics of search engine optimization (SEO).

If you want to land a remote content writing job, you’ll have to create a writing portfolio that proves you have strong writing skills– despite lacking work experience.

If you are a content writer, you can work remotely as a full-time employee or as a freelancer.

The average salary for a content writer is $50,936.

11. Graphic Designer

An organization, brand, or individual uses graphic designers to communicate ideas, messages, and aesthetics. A graphic designer creates digital art or converts handmade art to digital format using words, images, or both. In addition to logos, product packaging, infographics, social media images, and even elements of websites and software programs, graphic designers can design almost anything a company needs. The majority of graphic designers’ work is done online using a computer and other equipment they can easily keep at home once they know what their employers or clients want.

Depending on the needs of the company or its clients, companies might hire full-time or part-time designers or contract with freelancers whose work they enjoy. Creative and artistic skills are essential for a graphic designer, as are a strong understanding of photography, design, and layout software.

To make sure you’re on the same page with whoever you’re designing for, you need strong communication skills. In general, graphic designers have bachelor’s degrees, but a strong portfolio of their work is vital. A graphic designer’s average salary in 2023 is $49,061.

12. Translator

If you are able to translate a document in one language into another, then you may be able to begin a career as a translator. It may not be necessary for you to have any other experience if you have that.

During the hiring process, you may be required to demonstrate fluency, for example, by taking a test. It is not always necessary to receive a formal education in your secondary language. If you get a full-time job, you could end up making around $49,110 a year sooner than you expect.

13. Software Engineer

Another remote job that you can get without experience is software engineering. The majority of programming jobs online require just 2 things: knowledge of a particular programming language and the desire to learn it.

This job, however, has a much higher barrier to entry than the others. Even if you’re willing to learn to code in your spare time, it may take you 6 months to a year to get a remote coding job without experience.

You can find a lot of resources online if you are interested in software engineering, such as:

Codeacademy

Boot.dev

Code.org

In general, the average salary is over $90,000.

14. Community Manager

Managing a brand’s audience across social media groups, Slack channels, online forums, and other communities is the responsibility of community managers. Answering questions, moderating discussions, and adding and removing people from groups are all common tasks that community managers perform as well. If you’re an extrovert who doesn’t get drained from chatting with people all day, this could be the perfect online job for you.

An ideal community manager is familiar with social media and enthusiastic about it, as well as having excellent writing skills. There is no requirement for prior experience or a degree to get this job.

In 2023, the average salary is $56,468.

15. Photo Editor

The best part of being a photo editor? Your skills can be honed on your own schedule. If you can demonstrate your skills in enhancing, refining, adjusting, and combining images in a portfolio, you may not need any formal experience.

Depending on the nature of the job, pay rates may vary. An average full-time worker earns $70,762 or more. Additionally, you can freelance, which gives you more control over your schedule and earnings.

16. Travel Agent

The long-haul flight market has returned to life after a few years of lockdowns. Due to this, the demand for travel agents has skyrocketed.

The average salary pre-COVID was around $46,500, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is reported that some agents earn between $250k and $500k at the top end of the market.

Essentially, this is a sales job, but having traveled to destinations can enhance conversations with clients. Additionally, you may need to arrange accommodations, flights, rental cars, and attraction tickets. But, clients often return to trusted agents after developing great relationships with them.

17. Online Researcher

It is common for companies to hire online researchers when they need data from online sources. Based on the company’s needs, these professionals search the internet for various kinds of information.

It is possible to make an impressive $59,711 per year as an online researcher.

FAQs

Can you really land an online job with no experience?

Remote jobs are available to anyone, even if they have never worked from home before or have little professional experience. Generally, when it comes to remote work, employers are more interested in your skills and qualifications than in your past work experience. As such, this shouldn’t prevent you from applying for jobs.

It is likely that higher-paying remote positions require work experience of some kind. But you can adjust to the remote aspect if you work with your team and learn how to use virtual office software.

What is the best place to find high-paying jobs that don’t require remote working experience?

Remote job boards are widely available online. Finding high-paying gigs will require you to sort through the listings and find those that match your abilities and expectations.

Below are some platforms worth exploring:

There are remote jobs available on We Work Remotely for designers, developers, writers, customer support, and more.

There is a job board called FlexJobs that specializes specifically in remote, flexible work.

Remote.co curates jobs in diverse industries from remote locations.

Online marketplaces like Freelancer connect freelancers with employers, many of whom are looking for remote employees.

On Upwork, freelancers can find jobs in a variety of industries.

If you don’t have relevant experience, how will you be able to land a job online?

You can still snag a great online job if you don’t have any experience that’s directly relevant to the role you want.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

Identify the skills you need for the job you want.

Knowing what employers seek in candidates for a given position is always helpful before figuring out how to sell yourself. Read through a few job descriptions for the type of job you want to identify what skills and experience employers want.

Your job search should focus on your transferable skills.

Skills that you have used in one situation can be applied to another that seems unrelated. You could, for instance, work as an executive assistant if you coordinated the schedule for a student or parent group. Make sure your resume, cover letter, and interview responses demonstrate these skills.

Earn a certificate or take an online course.

You can always learn skills you need for a job you’re interested in but don’t have. As such, a certificate or an online course may be of interest to you. On sites like Coursera or LinkedIn Learning, you can learn marketable skills for free or at a low cost, or you can enroll in an accredited online course.

Consider applying for an online internship.

It’s common to look for an internship first after completing your education or certification program. Nevertheless, this is an option that is often overlooked when dealing with online businesses. You can gain real-world experience and skills through an online internship that can make you a more valuable candidate for either the employer you interned for or another one.

Create an online portfolio (if applicable).

Any professional who produces creative work for an employer needs a strong portfolio. This includes writers, designers, software engineers, social media managers, etc. Put all your best work in one easy-to-access place with an online portfolio. On your resume, you can link to it directly. Employers can see your skills and personality even if you haven’t worked in the field before, through graphics, articles, programming projects, or other projects you would produce in your job.

Make employers aware of your skills as an online employee.

An employer wants to know that if they hire someone who won’t be in the office every day, they’ll still be able to complete their work on time and won’t struggle to keep up without being there. As such, be sure to stress your independence through the hiring process, as well as your communication, problem-solving, organizational, and time management skills, and prepare for common remote interview questions.

How can you avoid scams?

A rule of thumb is to avoid online roles that seem too good to be true or where it seems you don’t have to do much to get paid. Any job claiming “work 6 hours a week and make $1,500” should be ignored, for example.

Likewise, avoid jobs that require you to pay upfront for supplies or application fees. When you are asked to prepay for inventory as an independent “distributor” or “business owner” for a larger company (or as a product assembler, package reshipper, or processor), you should consider this a warning sign. It’s either a scam or a pyramid scheme, which is illegal. Or, in the best-case scenario is that you’ve joined a multilevel marketing firm.

