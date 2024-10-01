17 Analysts Assess Veeva Systems: What You Need To Know

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $236.24, a high estimate of $281.00, and a low estimate of $192.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.67% increase from the previous average price target of $225.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Veeva Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $249.00 $233.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $208.00 $203.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $207.00 $197.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Hold $192.00 $180.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $281.00 $273.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $225.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $235.00 $230.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $240.00 $220.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Neutral $240.00 $204.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $251.00 $245.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $215.00 $185.00 Jack Wallace Guggenheim Raises Buy $233.00 $211.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $235.00 David Larsen BTIG Announces Buy $240.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Veeva Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Veeva Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Veeva Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Veeva Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Veeva Systems Better

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

Veeva Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Veeva Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Veeva Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Veeva Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

