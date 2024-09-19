16 Rare Bills Worth Thousands That Are Highly Coveted by Collectors

Paper currency doesn’t get as much attention on the collector’s market as coins, which have a metal content that boosts their value and sometimes date back to the earliest days of human civilization. But certain rare bills can still fetch a lot of money from collectors.

If you’re on the lookout for valuable paper currency, a good place to start is the United States. Nearly all of the world’s most valuable banknotes were minted in the U.S., though there are a few exceptions.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the most valuable bill in the world might be an 1890 U.S. Grand Watermelon $1,000 treasury note valued at $3.3 million. Another bill valued in seven figures is the 1891 Red Seal $1,000 treasury note, which has been valued at $2.5 million.

GOBankingRates researched sales prices on the Great American Coin Company, Colin Narbeth & Son Ltd. and Noonans Mayfair websites to find more rare bills worth thousands of dollars.

USA 1928 Gold Certificate

Condition: About uncirculated

$1,049.95

USA 1922 $10 Gold Certificate Large Size Note

Condition: About uncirculated

$1,054.95

USA 1899 $5 Indian Chief Large Silver Certificate

Condition: Very good

$1,283.95

USA 1922 $10 Gold Certificate Large Size Note

Condition: Uncirculated

$2,029.89

USA 1899 Large Size Silver Certificate

Condition: About uncirculated

$2,450.55

USA 1928 $20 Gold Certificate

Condition: Uncirculated

$2,793.22

USA 1928 $2 Red Seal FRN Star Note

Condition: Uncirculated

$2,835.42

USA 1899 $2 Large Size Silver Certificate

Condition: Uncirculated

$3,825.95

Fiji 1969 £20 Color Trial

Condition: Extremely fine

$3,983.00

USA 1899 $5 Indian Chief Large Silver Certificate

Condition: Very fine

$4,298.95

USA 1922 $20 Gold Certificate Large Size Note

Condition: Uncirculated

$5,495.50

USA 1899 $5 Indian Chief Large Silver Certificate

Condition: Extra fine

$5,695.95

Abyssinia (P3s) 50 Thalers

Condition: Extremely fine

$6,083.00

Malta 1967 £5

Condition: Uncirculated

$6,083.00

USA 1899 $5 Indian Chief Large Silver Certificate

Condition: Uncirculated

$8,622.95

UK 1936 British £500 Bank of England/Leeds Banknote

Condition: Not reported

$31,000 (March 2023 sale price)

Note the definitions of the various conditions of these rare bills:

“Uncirculated” bills are in pristine condition.

“About uncirculated” bills have the slightest evidence of wear.”

“Extremely fine” and “extremely fine” bills have little sign of wear.

“Very fine” have moderate evidence of wear.

“Very good” are worn but intact.

How To Tell If a Bill Is Worth Money

To determine if a bill has value to collectors, here are some things to look for:

Oddities and errors such as uncirculated bills, misprints and high denominations that are no longer printed

Sizes that are larger or smaller than standard bills, especially in the U.S.

High serial numbers

Bills with different denominations on the back and front

If you come across a rare bill you think might be valuable, there are a few ways to confirm it. Here are some options:

Apps : For paper currency, NoteSnap is a good resource.

: For paper currency, NoteSnap is a good resource. Local coin dealers : Coin dealers can also be a great resource for determining the value of paper currency.

: Coin dealers can also be a great resource for determining the value of paper currency. Online forums : A good option here is the r/Currency thread devoted to helping users determine if currency is worth a lot of money.

: A good option here is the r/Currency thread devoted to helping users determine if currency is worth a lot of money. Auction houses: Some experts recommend taking your currency to a platform like Heritage Auctions, which can evaluate your bill for free.

