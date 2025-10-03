16 Prices of Processed Groceries vs. Their ‘Healthy’ Alternatives at Target

From donuts and ice cream to pizza, Americans eat a lot of processed foods. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the average person gets 55% of their total yearly caloric intake from ultra-processed foods.

While more people are switching to healthier — or less processed — options, there’s still plenty of the latter to be found. Some grocery stores, like Target, even sell processed foods at budget-friendly prices compared to their more natural counterparts.

Here’s the cost of common processed groceries at Target in comparison to their healthy alternatives.

Most Common Processed Foods

According to the CDC, the most commonly consumed ultra-processed foods amongst American adults based on total calories are:

Sandwiches and burgers (8.6%)

Sweet goods from the bakery (5.2%)

Sweetened beverages (4.4%)

Savory snacks (3.4%)

Bread, tortillas and rolls (3.1%)

And the most commonly consumed options amongst the youth are:

Sandwiches and burgers (7.6%)

Sweet goods from the bakery (6.3%)

Sweetened beverages (3.9%)

Savory snacks (4.9%)

Pizza (4.7%)

For added clarification, the CDC defined “processed foods” as those containing at least two ingredients, such as oil, sugar or salt. Meanwhile, “ultra-processed foods” also generally contain additives like emulsifiers (for extended shelf life and texture) and colorings.

Typical Prices of Processed Foods at Target

More than 75% of the American population live within 10 miles of a Target, according to Target’s website. If you’re one of them, chances are the store is part of your regular grocery shopping routine. Here are the typical prices and caloric content of typical processed food prices at Target broken down by category type:

Beverages

Processed Meals

Processed Breads

Processed Snacks, Desserts and Baked Goods

Prices of ‘Healthy’ Alternatives at Target

Target also has healthier alternatives for those who want to cut back on processed foods. While these may still be processed, they’re often less so. Here are some potentially healthier alternatives you could get at Target.

Snack, Dessert and Baked Good Alternatives

Meal Alternatives

Beverage Alternatives

Calories aren’t the only thing to watch when deciding which foods to buy. Things like saturated fat, cholesterol, sugar, sodium and additives also matter, as do vitamins and minerals. If you’re trying to eat healthy and keep to a budget, compare prices and check the label for nutritional info.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

