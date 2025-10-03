16 Prices of Processed Groceries vs. Their ‘Healthy’ Alternatives at Target

From donuts and ice cream to pizza, Americans eat a lot of processed foods. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the average person gets 55% of their total yearly caloric intake from ultra-processed foods.
While more people are switching to healthier — or less processed — options, there’s still plenty of the latter to be found. Some grocery stores, like Target, even sell processed foods at budget-friendly prices compared to their more natural counterparts.
Here’s the cost of common processed groceries at Target in comparison to their healthy alternatives.
Most Common Processed Foods
According to the CDC, the most commonly consumed ultra-processed foods amongst American adults based on total calories are:
- Sandwiches and burgers (8.6%)
- Sweet goods from the bakery (5.2%)
- Sweetened beverages (4.4%)
- Savory snacks (3.4%)
- Bread, tortillas and rolls (3.1%)
And the most commonly consumed options amongst the youth are:
- Sandwiches and burgers (7.6%)
- Sweet goods from the bakery (6.3%)
- Sweetened beverages (3.9%)
- Savory snacks (4.9%)
- Pizza (4.7%)
For added clarification, the CDC defined “processed foods” as those containing at least two ingredients, such as oil, sugar or salt. Meanwhile, “ultra-processed foods” also generally contain additives like emulsifiers (for extended shelf life and texture) and colorings.
Typical Prices of Processed Foods at Target
More than 75% of the American population live within 10 miles of a Target, according to Target’s website. If you’re one of them, chances are the store is part of your regular grocery shopping routine. Here are the typical prices and caloric content of typical processed food prices at Target broken down by category type:
Beverages
- Coca-Cola Soda (1,680 calories)
- Price: $8.39
- Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (270 calories)
- Price: $5.99
- Arizona Southern Style Sweet Tea (260 calories)
- Price: 99 cents
Processed Meals
- Frozen Red Baron Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza (1,750 calories)
- Price: $7.99
- Frozen Impossible Burger Patties (1,380 calories)
- Price: $13.99
- Smucker’s Uncrustables Frozen Peanut Butter & Raspberry Spread Sandwich (840 calories)
- Price: $4.39
- Pop-Tarts Frosted Cinnamon Roll Filling Toaster Pastries (760 calories)
- Price: $2.69
Processed Breads
- Nature’s Own 100% Whole Wheat Bread (1,320 calories)
- Price: $3.69
- Mission Taco-Size Super Soft Flour Tortillas (1,400 calories)
- Price: $2.89
- King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (1,080 calories)
- Price: $4.69
Processed Snacks, Desserts and Baked Goods
- Hostess Donettes Powdered Mini Donuts (1,250 calories)
- Price: $2.59
- Variety Snack Pack of Cookies, Nutter Butter, Oreo, Chips Ahoy! (1,400 calories)
- Price: $6.39
- Blueberry Streusel Muffins (1,440 calories)
- Price: $4.49
- Harvest Vanilla Mini Cupcakes (1,200 calories)
- Price: $4.49
- Iced Pumpkin Sliced Cakes (1,360 calories)
- Price: $5.49
- Nacho Cheese Doritos (1,350 calories)
- Price: $5.19
Prices of ‘Healthy’ Alternatives at Target
Target also has healthier alternatives for those who want to cut back on processed foods. While these may still be processed, they’re often less so. Here are some potentially healthier alternatives you could get at Target.
Snack, Dessert and Baked Good Alternatives
- Fresh Gala Apples (3 pounds)
- Price: $4.49
- Bananas
- Price: 29 cents per banana
- Raw Whole Almonds (10.05 ounces)
- Price: $4.69
- Strawberries
- Price: $3.19 per pound
- Powdered sugar
- Price: $2.29
Meal Alternatives
- Fajitas:
- Spinach and herb flour tortillas
- Price: $4.99
- Dry black beans
- Price: $1.99
- Rainbow bell peppers
- Price: $2.69 (three-count pack)
- Spinach and herb flour tortillas
- Lettuce wrap:
- Lettuce
- Price: $2.19
- Turkey breast
- Price: $5.99
- Tomato
- Price: $2.99 (two-count pack)
- Lettuce
Beverage Alternatives
- Bagged Bigelow Green Tea
- Price: $3.49
- Hint Flavored Water
- Price: $14.99 per 12-count pack
Calories aren’t the only thing to watch when deciding which foods to buy. Things like saturated fat, cholesterol, sugar, sodium and additives also matter, as do vitamins and minerals. If you’re trying to eat healthy and keep to a budget, compare prices and check the label for nutritional info.
Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.
