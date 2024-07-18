16 High-Paying Jobs That Are Fun Too

The world of work can be daunting and often unfulfilling for many people. A Korn Ferry survey of 5,000 professionals revealed that the number one reason people leave their jobs is boredom.

If you find yourself in this situation, you may wonder how to find a fun and well-paying job. Fortunately, there are many exciting career options out there that can provide both enjoyment and financial stability.

Food critic

If you love to eat, write, and share your opinions about delicious food, then being a food critic may be the perfect job for you. Food critics get to try new foods and talk about their experiences.

The average salary for a food critic is around $66,000 a year, with experienced critics averaging about $105,000 on the high end of the spectrum.

Music therapist

Music therapists assess people’s health and cognitive skills through how they respond to certain types of music. They can work in rehab facilities, schools, retirement centers, and mental health facilities to help people through music therapy.

Salaries average about $50,000 a year, but they can go up to $135,000 a year for music therapists with their own practices and established clientele.

Lighting designer

Lighting designers are responsible for creating the impressive light shows and giant screens you see at concerts and events. They usually need stage lighting experience before moving up in their careers and moving to cities with higher-paying job opportunities. A huge perk of this job is the free concerts you attend and the celebrities you meet.

The average salary for a lighting designer is $46,000 a year, but with time and experience, it can go up to $75,000 a year.

Supercar driving instructor

If you love driving cars or crave a good adrenaline rush, becoming a driving instructor for supercars like Ferraris may be the right career for you. Driving instructors get paid to teach and guide owners on pushing their expensive Italian supercars to the limit.

It is difficult to track salaries for this job, but a former NASCAR driver turned Ferrari instructor said he earned up to $120,000 annually.

Food scientist

Food scientists research new ways to ensure food safety and improve the taste or nutrition of our food. The job requires some schooling and training, but it would be cool to say that you worked on developing the next new Impossible Burger, a vegan-approved burger made entirely out of plants that can even imitate bleeding like a real meat burger when cooked.

The salary range for a food scientist is $42,000 to $104,000 a year, with an average of $65,000.

Personal trainer

If fitness and working out are your thing and you would rather be at the gym than at the office, then being a personal trainer may be the perfect fit for you.

Although the average annual salary for a personal trainer is just under $50,000 a year, the sky is the limit with this job. For example, celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels has a net worth of $18 million.

Stunt performer

Most of the crazy stunts in your favorite movies and shows are done by stunt performers.

If you are not well-known in this industry, you may be making minimum wage salaries, but well-known high-end stuntmen and women can make up to $250,000 a year.

Video game designer

Video game designers create the characters, storylines, and gameplay for video games. They work with a team of programmers, artists, and sound designers to bring their vision to life.

The average salary for a video game designer is $90,000 a year, but top designers can earn up to $200,000 a year.

Chocolatier

Chocolatiers create delicious and visually stunning chocolate confections. They work with high-quality ingredients to create unique flavor combinations and designs.

The average salary for a chocolatier is $41,000 a year, but experienced chocolatiers can earn up to $100,000 a year.

Sommelier

Sommeliers are wine experts who work in high-end restaurants and hotels. They help customers choose the perfect wine to pair with their meal and provide information about the wine’s origin, flavor profile, and production process.

The average salary for a sommelier is $55,000 a year, but top sommeliers can earn up to $160,000 a year.

Toy designer

Toy designers create new toys and games for children and adults. They work with a team of engineers, marketers, and manufacturers to bring their ideas to life.

The average salary for a toy designer is $62,000 a year, but top designers can earn up to $115,000 a year.

Brewmaster

Brewmasters oversee the production of beer at breweries. They develop new beer recipes, monitor the brewing process, and ensure the quality of the final product.

The average salary for a brewmaster is $52,000 a year, but experienced brewmasters can earn up to $100,000 a year.

Magician

Magicians perform illusions and tricks for audiences at events, parties, and shows. They use sleight of hand, misdirection, and other techniques to create seemingly impossible feats.

The average salary for a magician is $49,000 a year, but top magicians can earn up to $150,000 a year.

Ski instructor

Ski instructors teach people how to ski or snowboard at ski resorts. They work with beginners and advanced skiers to help them improve their technique and enjoy the slopes.

The average salary for a ski instructor is $31,000 a year, but experienced instructors can earn up to $80,000 a year.

Voice actor

Voice actors provide the voices for animated characters, commercials, and other audio productions. They use their voice to convey emotion, personality, and humor.

The average salary for a voice actor is $40,000 a year, but top voice actors can earn up to $500,000 a year.

Zookeeper

Zookeepers care for animals in zoos and wildlife parks. They feed the animals, clean their enclosures, and monitor their health and behavior.

The average salary for a zookeeper is $30,000 a year, but experienced zookeepers can earn up to $50,000 a year.

Finding a job that is both fun and pays well can seem impossible. That being said, many exciting career options can provide both enjoyment and financial stability. From food critics to stunt performers and video game designers to magicians, a wide range of jobs allow you to pursue your passions while earning a good living.

The key is to find a job that aligns with your interests and skills and to work hard to build a successful career in that field.

Dedication and perseverance can turn your love for food, music, cars, or any other passion into a fulfilling and lucrative career.

If you are more of an adrenal junkie, check out the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics article on high-adrenaline jobs.

How to Land The Job – Checklist

Our team created a checklist for how to land a fun, high-paying job. Follow these steps to get the job of your dreams.

Step 1: Self-assessment

Identify your passions, interests, and hobbies

List your skills, strengths, and experience

Consider your values and work preferences

Step 2: Research

Explore industries and job roles that align with your interests and skills

Investigate the earning potential and growth opportunities for each role

Identify companies known for their positive work culture and employee satisfaction

Step 3: Skill development:

Assess the required skills and qualifications for your desired roles

Pursue relevant education, training, or certifications to enhance your skills

Engage in projects, internships, or freelance work to gain practical experience

Step 4: Networking

Attend industry events, conferences, and workshops to meet professionals

Join professional associations and online communities in your field

Connect with alumni, colleagues, and friends working in your target industries

Conduct informational interviews to gain insights and advice

Step 5: Job search

Create a tailored resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant skills and experience

Utilize job search websites, company career pages, and industry-specific job boards

Leverage your network to uncover hidden job opportunities and seek referrals

Apply for positions that match your qualifications and align with your career goals.

Step 6: Interview preparation

Research the company, its culture, and recent developments

Prepare answers to common interview questions and practice your responses

Develop a list of thoughtful questions to ask the interviewer

Gather examples and stories that showcase your skills and accomplishments

Step 7: Interview process

Dress professionally and arrive on time for interviews

Demonstrate enthusiasm, confidence, and active listening during the conversation

Provide specific examples to illustrate your qualifications and fit for the role

Follow up with a thank-you note expressing your appreciation and reiterating your interest

Step 8: Salary negotiation

Research industry salary benchmarks for the position and your experience level

Determine your desired salary range and consider other benefits and perks

Present your case confidently, highlighting your value and contributions

Be open to negotiation and find a mutually beneficial agreement

Step 9: Job offer evaluation

Carefully review the job offer, including salary, benefits, and growth opportunities

Assess the company culture and work-life balance to ensure alignment with your values

Consider the long-term career prospects and potential for advancement

Seek advice from trusted mentors or professionals if needed

Step 10: Acceptance and onboarding

Accept the job offer and express your enthusiasm for joining the team

Complete any necessary paperwork and background checks promptly

Prepare for your first day by gathering the required documents and information

Engage in the onboarding process and start building relationships with colleagues

FAQ: Finding Fun and High-Paying Jobs

Q: What are some key factors when searching for a fun and high-paying job?

A: When looking for a fun and high-paying job, consider your passions, skills, and experience. Look for industries and positions that align with your interests and offer opportunities for growth and advancement. Research the average salaries and earning potential for different roles within your desired field.

Q: How can I increase my chances of landing a high-paying job?

A: To increase your chances of securing a high-paying job, focus on developing in-demand skills and gaining relevant experience. Pursue education or certifications in your field and network with professionals in your industry. Tailor your resume and cover letter to highlight your qualifications and achievements.

Q: What are some other examples of fun and high-paying jobs?

A: Some other examples of fun and high-paying jobs include:

Software developer (average salary: $107,000)

Aerospace engineer (average salary: $116,500)

Marketing manager (average salary: $135,900)

Art director (average salary: $94,200)

Lawyer (average salary: $122,900)

Physicist (average salary: $122,800)

Airline pilot (average salary: $147,200)

Q: Is it possible to turn my passion into a high-paying career?

A: Yes, it is possible to turn your passion into a high-paying career. Identify industries and roles that align with your interests and research the earning potential in those fields. Develop your skills, gain experience, and network with professionals to increase your chances of success.

Q: How important is work-life balance when considering a high-paying job?

A: Work-life balance is crucial when considering a high-paying job. While a high salary is attractive, ensuring that the job allows you to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life is essential. Consider work hours, flexibility, and company culture when evaluating potential jobs.

Q: What should I do if I’m unsure which fun and high-paying career to pursue?

A: If you’re unsure which career path to follow, explore your interests and skills. Take career assessments, attend industry events, and conduct informational interviews with professionals in fields that interest you. Gain hands-on experience through internships, volunteering, or freelance work to determine which careers align best with your goals and preferences.

