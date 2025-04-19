16 High-Demand Side Hustles in Major Cities Across the US

Many Americans are now participating in the gig economy, with recent studies concluding that somewhere between 25% and 35% of workers are taking on gig work. The motivation to take on part-time work varies, though the most common reasons are to supplement their regular income (72%) and for the flexibility it provides (44%), a recent TurboTax survey found.
If you’re looking for gig work, where you live can affect the opportunities available to you. A recent TurboTax study analyzed search interest related to popular gig roles to find cities that have the strongest consumer demand for each role.
Based on this analysis, these are the cities with the highest demand for popular side hustles.
Freelance Graphic Design
- City with the highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- City with the second-highest demand: Mobile, Alabama
- City with the third-highest demand: Colorado Springs, Colorado
Dog Walking
- City with the highest demand: Boston
- City with the second-highest demand: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- City with the third-highest demand: New York
Pet Sitting
- City with the highest demand: Bend, Oregon
- City with the second-highest demand: Charleston, South Carolina
- City with the third-highest demand: Gainesville, Florida
Online Tutoring
- City with the highest demand: Huntsville, Alabama
- City with the second-highest demand: Houston
- City with the third-highest demand: Miami
Ride-Share and Delivery Services
- City with the highest demand: Honolulu
- City with the second-highest demand: Jacksonville, Florida
- City with the third-highest demand: Memphis, Tennessee
Virtual Assistance
- City with the highest demand: Santa Barbara, California
- Cities with the second-highest demand: Tulsa, Oklahoma; Richmond, Virginia, and Portland, Oregon
- City with the third-highest demand: Washington
Handyman Services
- City with the highest demand: Youngstown, Ohio
- City with the second-highest demand: Eureka, California
- City with the third-highest demand: Twin Falls, Idaho
Social Media Management
- City with the highest demand: Champaign, Illinois
- City with the second-highest demand: Davenport, Iowa
- City with the third-highest demand: West Palm Beach, Florida
Photography
- Cities with the highest demand: Elmira, New York; Rapid City, South Dakota, and Charlottesville, Virginia
- City with the second-highest demand: Rockford, Illinois
- City with the third-highest demand: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
House Sitting
- City with the highest demand: Madison, Wisconsin
- Cities with the second-highest demand: Cleveland and Tampa, Florida
- City with the third-highest demand: Phoenix
Child Care
- City with the highest demand: Elmira, New York
- City with the second-highest demand: Biloxi, Mississippi
- City with the third-highest demand: Norfolk, Virginia
Personal Assistance
- City with the highest demand: Helena, Montana
- City with the second-highest demand: Santa Barbara, California
- City with the third-highest demand: West Palm Beach, Florida
Personal Fitness Training
- City with the highest demand: Panama City, Florida
- City with the second-highest demand: Boise, Idaho
- City with the third-highest demand: Baltimore
Lawn Care and Landscaping
- City with the highest demand: St. Joseph, Missouri
- City with the second-highest demand: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- City with the third-highest demand: Sioux City, Iowa
Vacation Rentals
- City with the highest demand: Panama City, Florida
- City with the second-highest demand: Bend, Oregon
- City with the third-highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
House Cleaning
- City with the highest demand: St. Joseph, Missouri
- City with the second-highest demand: Columbus, Ohio
- City with the third-highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from TurboTax and is accurate as of Feb. 25, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 High-Demand Side Hustles in Major Cities Across the US
