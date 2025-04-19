16 High-Demand Side Hustles in Major Cities Across the US

Many Americans are now participating in the gig economy, with recent studies concluding that somewhere between 25% and 35% of workers are taking on gig work. The motivation to take on part-time work varies, though the most common reasons are to supplement their regular income (72%) and for the flexibility it provides (44%), a recent TurboTax survey found.

If you’re looking for gig work, where you live can affect the opportunities available to you. A recent TurboTax study analyzed search interest related to popular gig roles to find cities that have the strongest consumer demand for each role.

Based on this analysis, these are the cities with the highest demand for popular side hustles.

Freelance Graphic Design

City with the highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

City with the second-highest demand: Mobile, Alabama

City with the third-highest demand: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dog Walking

City with the highest demand: Boston

City with the second-highest demand: Chattanooga, Tennessee

City with the third-highest demand: New York

Pet Sitting

City with the highest demand: Bend, Oregon

City with the second-highest demand: Charleston, South Carolina

City with the third-highest demand: Gainesville, Florida

Online Tutoring

City with the highest demand: Huntsville, Alabama

City with the second-highest demand: Houston

City with the third-highest demand: Miami

Ride-Share and Delivery Services

City with the highest demand: Honolulu

City with the second-highest demand: Jacksonville, Florida

City with the third-highest demand: Memphis, Tennessee

Virtual Assistance

City with the highest demand: Santa Barbara, California

Cities with the second-highest demand: Tulsa, Oklahoma; Richmond, Virginia, and Portland, Oregon

City with the third-highest demand: Washington

Handyman Services

City with the highest demand: Youngstown, Ohio

City with the second-highest demand: Eureka, California

City with the third-highest demand: Twin Falls, Idaho

Social Media Management

City with the highest demand: Champaign, Illinois

City with the second-highest demand: Davenport, Iowa

City with the third-highest demand: West Palm Beach, Florida

Photography

Cities with the highest demand: Elmira, New York; Rapid City, South Dakota, and Charlottesville, Virginia

City with the second-highest demand: Rockford, Illinois

City with the third-highest demand: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

House Sitting

City with the highest demand: Madison, Wisconsin

Cities with the second-highest demand: Cleveland and Tampa, Florida

City with the third-highest demand: Phoenix

Child Care

City with the highest demand: Elmira, New York

City with the second-highest demand: Biloxi, Mississippi

City with the third-highest demand: Norfolk, Virginia

Personal Assistance

City with the highest demand: Helena, Montana

City with the second-highest demand: Santa Barbara, California

City with the third-highest demand: West Palm Beach, Florida

Personal Fitness Training

City with the highest demand: Panama City, Florida

City with the second-highest demand: Boise, Idaho

City with the third-highest demand: Baltimore

Lawn Care and Landscaping

City with the highest demand: St. Joseph, Missouri

City with the second-highest demand: Jonesboro, Arkansas

City with the third-highest demand: Sioux City, Iowa

Vacation Rentals

City with the highest demand: Panama City, Florida

City with the second-highest demand: Bend, Oregon

City with the third-highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

House Cleaning

City with the highest demand: St. Joseph, Missouri

City with the second-highest demand: Columbus, Ohio

City with the third-highest demand: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from TurboTax and is accurate as of Feb. 25, 2025.

