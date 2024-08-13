16 Analysts Assess NICE: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 6 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NICE, revealing an average target of $266.56, a high estimate of $346.00, and a low estimate of $213.00. A 8.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $291.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NICE. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $286.00 $320.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $213.00 $238.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $240.00 $290.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $346.00 $339.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $230.00 $265.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $225.00 $285.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $265.00 $285.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $230.00 $280.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $300.00 $343.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $280.00 $300.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $270.00 $300.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into NICE's Background

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Financial Milestones: NICE's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NICE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.29% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, NICE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

