16 Analysts Assess KLA: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $789.88, a high estimate of $950.00, and a low estimate of $590.00. This current average has decreased by 2.02% from the previous average price target of $806.20.

A clear picture of KLA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $950.00 $740.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $900.00 $950.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $868.00 $870.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $800.00 $800.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $770.00 $750.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Raises Hold $800.00 $770.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $740.00 $700.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $740.00 $690.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $830.00 $830.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $590.00 $760.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $805.00 $900.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $750.00 $825.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $800.00 $910.00 Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $700.00 $850.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $870.00 $748.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Hold $725.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KLA. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KLA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KLA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of KLA's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KLA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: KLA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.53%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 28.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KLA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, KLA faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

