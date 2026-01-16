This $15 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status

Key Points

UiPath is rapidly emerging as an agentic AI leader.

It has a large and diverse customer base, and those customers are growing their spending with it.

Generative AI, the first widely accessible iteration of artificial intelligence, is still growing rapidly, but intrepid investors are already pondering what's next. The answer now appears to be agentic AI.

Understanding what agentic AI is doesn't require a computer science or an engineering degree. It simply refers to computer programs and robots that can -- once instructed to do something within their scope -- operate autonomously, accomplishing tasks at a human level with limited or no human oversight.

Understanding UiPath's agentic AI proposition

Due to agentic AI technology being in its infancy, there aren't many pure-play investment opportunities in it -- but UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is one. Alone, that may be enough for some investors to swoon over the stock's millionaire-maker potential, and that perspective is enhanced by its 14% gain over the past year to a market capitalization of $8.2 billion as of Thursday. Notably, it was significantly higher earlier this month, prior to a volatile dip that appeared to have been triggered by the market taking note of the CEO's sales of the stock. That said, UiPath has a long way to go before it gets anywhere close to the pantheon of the most extensively held and well-known AI stocks.

Only time will tell whether UiPath can ascend to large- or megacap territory, but it is clear that the company is establishing a position of dominance in robotic process automation (RPA). With RPA, software-based robots automate mundane tasks that have traditionally been performed by humans, including data entry, file sorting, and transaction processing.

That's not robots performing surgeries or traveling in space, but the proof is in the pudding when it comes to demand for UiPath's agentic AI services. As of the end of its most recent fiscal quarter, the company had nearly 10,900 customers, with more than 2,500 of them providing annualized renewal run rates (ARRs) of at least $100,000.

The ARR and revenue metrics are pointing in the right direction when it comes to UiPath's potential to mint millionaires among its shareholders. In its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended Oct. 31, ARR increased 11% year over year while sales rose 16%.

The company's client/partner roster is also impressive, featuring notable names such as Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

UiPath offers big clients and big growth potential -- all with a market cap that's barely more than $8 billion.

Should you buy stock in UiPath right now?

