15 Steps to Finding the Perfect Options Brokerage for You

Choosing the right online options brokerage is essential for successful options trading. Here are some important questions to ask when making your decision:

1. What is the commission structure?

Understand how much you'll be charged per options trade and how fees are calculated. Some brokerages offer flat fees, while others have tiered structures based on trade volume.

Ensure the trading platform is user-friendly, intuitive, and provides the tools you need for options analysis and trading. Some platforms offer advanced features like real-time data, charting tools, and order execution options.A demo account allows you to practice trading with virtual money. It's a great way to familiarize yourself with the platform and test your strategies before risking real capital. This is especially important for beginners.Ensure the broker offers a wide range of options, including equity options, weekly options, index options, and ETF options, so you can diversify your trading strategies.Look for brokerages that provide educational content like tutorials, webinars, articles, and videos to help you learn about options trading and improve your skills. Make sure this content is accessible to you in the way you prefer to learn and engaging enough to make sure you build a comprehensive foundation in options trading.Reliable customer support is crucial as the market is moving fast during trading hours. Make sure the brokerage offers multiple ways to reach out for assistance and has responsive and knowledgeable support staff.Some brokerages have minimum balance requirements to open an account. Make sure you're comfortable with this requirement and it aligns with your trading capital.If you need to trade on the go, check if the brokerage offers a mobile app that provides a seamless trading experience on smartphones and tablets. Make sure all features available on the desktop solution are also available on the mobile solution.If you're interested in trading on margin, understand the broker's margin requirements and the level of leverage they offer for options trading. A margin requirement, for options traders, is the amount an uncovered (naked) option seller (writer) is required to deposit and maintain to cover his or her daily position valuation and reasonably foreseeable intraday price changes.Access to real-time market data, options chains, implied volatility, and other research tools are important for making informed trading decisions. Some options brokers offer really insightful proprietary data and tools, too.

Different trading strategies require different order types. Make sure the broker offers the necessary order types for your trading style.

A day order is an order that automatically expires at the end of the session if not executed during the day it’s entered. All orders are assumed to be day orders unless otherwise specified.

A fill-or-kill order is a trading order that is canceled unless executed within a designated time period.

A good-til-cancelled (GTC) order is any kind of order that lives indefinitely until it is either filled or cancelled.

A limit order is when a customer sets a limit on price or time of execution of a trade (or both). For example, a “buy limit” order is placed below the market price. A “sell limit” order is placed above the market price. A sell limit is executed only at the limit price or higher (better), while the buy limit is executed at the limit price or lower (better).

A market order is an order to buy or sell a security as soon as possible at the best available price. Time is of primary importance. At-the-market orders must be executed immediately, and therefore take precedence over all other orders. Market orders to buy tend to be executed at the asked price, while market orders to sell tend to be executed at the bid price.

An all-or-none order is an order that must be completely filled or not filled at all

If you plan to exercise options contracts, understand the brokerage's procedures for doing so, including associated fees and potential risks.In addition to trading commissions, there might be other fees, such as account maintenance fees, inactivity fees, or options exercise and assignment fees. Be aware of all potential costs.Security is paramount for online trading. Ask about the broker's security measures, such as encryption, two-factor authentication, and account protection policies.Paper trading allows you to simulate trades without using real money. It's a valuable tool for practicing and refining your strategies. Remember that the right brokerage for you depends on your trading goals, experience level, and preferences. Take the time to research and compare different options before making a decision.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.