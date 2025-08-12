Personal Finance

15 Side Gigs That Offer Great Pay for People Over 50

August 12, 2025

Considering getting a side gig in your 50s? There are plenty of hustles you can work that allow you to make a steady, substantial amount of money and flex your skill set and professional background.

GOBankingRates made a list of 15 side gigs to work in and sourced the hourly pay via Payscale to determine the best roles for making some money and doing what you love. Ranked in order of highest pay per hour, keep reading to see which side gigs are ideal for people over 50.

A man enjoys time outdoors in the Pacific Northwest, hiking beautiful forest trails and exploring rivers and waterfalls.

1. Freelance Photographer

  • Pay: $64.34 per hour

If you’re a shutterbug who likes to take photos and has been told you’re good at it, consider exploring freelance photography. You might decide to get into taking headshots, lifestyle photography for families or engagements or event photography at weddings or graduations.

Shot of a senior woman serving roasted chicken at a dinner party.

2. Private Chef

  • Pay: $59.52 per hour

Those over 50 with a professional culinary background can put these skills to good use working as a private chef. 

Depending on your specialization, you might cook for someone with dietary restrictions (like being gluten-free or on a paleo or keto diet) or act as a private chef for a high net worth individual like a celebrity or CEO.

Attractive aged businesswoman, teacher or mentor coach speaking to young people, senior woman in glasses teaching audience at training seminar, female business leader speaker talking at meeting.

3. Life Coach

  • Pay: $49.93 per hour

The decades of experience you have under your belt, professionally and personally, may position you for a role as a life coach. In this role, you play a pivotal part in helping someone reach their goals through facilitating helpful exercises and holding these individuals accountable for completing the actions necessary to change their lives.

Cropped image of creative female secretary creating planning for executive noting important meeting and events organizing work of busy boss while sitting at working place in coworking office.

4. Event Planner

  • Pay: $32.81 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Love to host parties no matter how big the guest list is? You can make good money in an event planning side hustle. 

Like the freelance photographer role, you can choose what types of events you want to plan whether these are fundraisers, holiday parties, birthdays or corporate events and undergo the necessary logistics from picking a theme to booking vendors to ensure the party is a hit. 

Businessman busy working during lunch break in the morning.

5. Notary Public

  • Pay: $13 to $31 per hour

The sliding scale for a notary public does have pay starting on the lower end, but there are opportunities to earn more money over time. Successfully working in this side gig does require attending training courses as well as taking (and passing) exams to meet your state’s qualifications. 

You also will need to be able to cover various costs, such as those associated with the training and exam, before you can become a notary. According to the National Notary Association (NNA), these expenses range from $100 to $600.

Wooden brown books shelves.

6. Book Reviewer

  • Pay: $29.88 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

If you’re looking for a low-stress side hustle and like to read, you might be interested in becoming a book reviewer. 

According to Reedsy, there are at least 18 legitimate websites that pay reviewers. Most of these sites pay on a freelance basis, though there are some platforms listed that pay per review.

Senior woman working at the sewing machine at home.

7. Alteration Tailor

  • Pay: $16 to $28 per hour

Like to sew? You can make a mint off an alteration side gig. 

One of the perks to working as an alteration tailor — besides the good pay — is low overhead. You can get started working from home with a sewing machine and price out your services for everything from basic alterations to making garments for all ages — dresses, hats and sweaters.

She is surfing the web at home, sitting at table typing on laptop keyboard.

8. Freelance Writer

  • Pay: $27.88 per hour

Those with journalism or writing backgrounds can find steady work as freelance writers through platforms such as ClearVoice or FreelanceWriting.com. 

Look into writing articles for a media website, acting as a ghostwriter or providing SEO writing services to help businesses rank higher in online searches.

Senior business woman typing on laptop, replying to emails and working on a proposal in an office at work.

9. Translator

  • Pay: $25 per hour

If you’re bilingual or trilingual, you can easily work from home as a translator and make excellent money doing it. Depending on the side gig, you may specialize in written or verbal communication — or both.

Happy senior businesswoman working on her laptop in the office.

10. Graphic Designer

  • Pay: $24.67 per hour

Like freelance writing, those with decades of graphic design experience can find freelance work as graphic designers. Connect with potential clients through design platforms like Fiverr and 99designs. You might wind up doing one-off projects or you might build a steady client base that allows you to work full time.

Woman Writing a Christmas Card on Table.

11. Greeting Card Writer

  • Pay: $24.29 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

There’s money to be made in working a greeting card writer gig. Many companies that publish greeting cards will feature submission guidelines on their websites for writers interested in publishing verses for all types of cards.

Mixed Race Adult Daughter Teaching Elderly Mother to Use Laptop at Home.

12. Computer Repair Technician

  • Pay: $20.63

Individuals over 50 with decades of tech expertise may explore side hustles in computer repair. These gigs may require meeting licensing requirements in your city, state and/or county before working in it, so check to see whether you need to obtain a business license or permit. 

Once you’ve met the necessary requirements, you can start developing a list of services to offer clients like repairs and troubleshooting and general maintenance. 

Cropped shot of a senior woman using a laptop to do the household finances.

13. Bookkeeper

  • Pay: $20.33 per hour

Got a background in accounting and proficiency in accounting software? Consider becoming a bookkeeper and freelancing your services to local small businesses or clients obtained through networking and attending industry events.

Senior teacher teaching high school student on a blackboard.

14. Tutor

  • Pay: $20.15 per hour

Tutors will always be in demand for a wide variety of subjects, like English, math, science, history and so many more. And if you have a proven track record in teaching any of these subjects, it’s worth taking on as a side gig. You can work from home as a tutor and teach online or join a teaching/tutoring company for an immediate built-in client base. 

An older couple plans their finances and looks forward to retirement.

15. Tax Preparer

  • Pay: $19.18 an hour, according to ZipRecruiter

The good news about working a tax preparer side gig is everyone needs to do their taxes, especially between the months of January and April. You can build a strong client base during these months and advertise additional services throughout the year, like estimated tax filing prep, for steady work.

All pay is sourced from Payscale unless otherwise noted.

