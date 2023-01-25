15 Places to Score Free Stuff on Your Birthday

Whether you're wild about celebrating your birthday each year or sort of wish it would hurry up and pass, dozens of companies want to acknowledge the day you were born. Here are some of the places where you can score free stuff and avoid touching your monthly budget.

Food

You may want to loosen your belt a bit because these restaurants and shops want to help you celebrate with food. Here's a small sample of businesses offering edible birthday treats:

Who doesn't love Baskin Robbins? Once you're a member of its Birthday Club you'll receive one free scoop of ice cream in celebration of your big day. Not to be outdone, Ben & Jerry's also offers a free scoop of ice cream on your birthday. Their only requirement is that you sign up for their loyalty program. If you're into Mongolian Barbeque, you'll be glad to know that the restaurant offers a free meal to customers celebrating their birthdays. But first, you'll need to sign up for Club Mongo. Black Angus offers a free birthday steak dinner as a reminder of how special you are. Here's the only catch: This offer is available after your first year as a Prime Club member. If starting your day with Denny's breakfast sounds good, the restaurant offers a free Original Grand Slam breakfast to anyone celebrating their birthday. But first, sign up for Denny's Rewards program. Let Edible Arrangements know it's your birthday, and you'll receive a free assortment. You're eligible once you sign up for the Edible Arrangements Birthday Club. IHOP also offers a free meal to members of the MYHOP rewards program on their birthday. Finish your birthday meal at The Melting Pot by enjoying free chocolate fondue. Sound good? It's as easy as joining Club Fondue.

Entertainment

If you weren't planning to go out and celebrate, you may change your mind after seeing who's offering gifts and possible discounts.

Take in a movie at an AMC Theater on your birthday, and you'll score a free popcorn. Take advantage of this offer by joining AMC Stubs. Dave & Busters help you have even more fun by offering $10 in free game play. It begins by signing up for Dave & Busters reward program. Into Medieval Times? You can score free BOGO admission on your birthday. To get started, you'll need to sign up for Medieval Times email.

Retailers

Why not take advantage of offers made by the places you shop (or stop by) regularly and leave a little more money in your bank account?

Snag a free $5 gift certificate from Ace Hardware on your birthday. To take advantage of the offer, sign up for Ace Rewards. It's not a fortune, but does leave a little extra cash in your bank account. Get a free movie or game rental from Redbox. It all begins with signing up for Redbox Perks. Stop in for a free gift from Sephora on your birthday. It's easy if you're a Beauty Insider member. You'll score a $10 coupon to use your birthday month from The Body Shop by signing up for their Loyalty Club.

It's important to note that you don't have to take advantage of all offers on your actual birth date. Most give you a window of time to come by for your birthday gift.

Don't be shy about taking advantage of any offer that appeals to you. You deserve the recognition.

