15 Most Useful and Best Coupon Sites of 2023

Now more than ever, it’s important to take advantage of every opportunity to save what you can. Otherwise, it’s like leaving money on the table. One way to save is to use coupons. But rather than having to scan newspapers, search through mail flyers or flip through magazines, you can join a coupon site or two to find a plethora of deals and coupon codes all in one place.

To help you get started, here’s the information you need about the 15 best coupon sites. See how each one of these sites can help you save on the products you want and need and keep more money in your wallet right now.

Amazon Coupons

If you’re an avid Amazon shopper, head to the Amazon Coupons section of Amazon’s website, and you’ll find tons of coupons to help you save on your purchases. Coupons are organized in different categories to make it easy to find what you need, or you can search by brand. Once you find a coupon you’d like to use, clip it and then add the item to your cart. When you check out, you’ll automatically receive the discount.

BeFrugal

Not only will you receive coupon codes automatically when you shop via the BeFrugal extension, but you’ll also receive up to 40% cash back at more than 5,000 stores. You can download the extension for free for Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari. The site is also currently offering a $10 sign-up bonus.

Keep in mind that even though there’s a sign-up bonus and tons of coupons, you should still “be frugal” and avoid getting lured into buying things you don’t really need.

Brad’s Deals

When you sign up for Brad’s Deals, you can easily locate the best deals and coupons from your favorite stores. You can browse the coupons section of Brad’s Deals and view featured deals online. The site also has a section with exclusive deals just for Brad’s Deals readers, which means you won’t find them anywhere else.

You can also sign up for deal alerts. To do so, simply create a personalized shopping list, and you’ll be notified when your preferred items go on sale.

Capital One Shopping

You’ve likely seen the Capital One Shopping commercials, but have you tried it yet? Capital One Shopping is a free browser extension that works with all major browsers. Once you download it, you can shop as normal while it independently searches online for discounts. If it finds any discounts, it will apply the best coupon codes automatically at checkout to help you effortlessly save. The best part is that you don’t have to be a Capital One cardholder to use it.

Coupons.com

If you’re the type of shopper who likes to have coupons in hand when you head to the grocery store, Coupons.com is a winner. The site has a variety of click-and-print coupons, ranging from snack foods to shampoo. You can also download the app and use the site’s paperless coupons to save during your shopping trips. And if you sign up for Coupons.com emails, you’ll receive savings alerts and new offers automatically.

DealNews

DealNews features some of the best deals online and also has coupon codes that you can copy and apply as you shop. You can search for deals by category, store or brand.

You can also sign up for various email newsletters so you won’t miss any deals, including the DealNews Black Friday newsletter. The newsletter is sent daily at 3 p.m. ET during the month of November to help you keep track of the latest seasonal deals and maximize your savings.

Hip2Save

Hip2Save wants you to know it’s not your grandma’s coupon site. It features up-to-date buying guides for the products you want and the latest deals. Also, surprisingly, even with its “hip” branding, it offers printable coupons for groceries, restaurants and more. You can also sign up for text alerts so you’ll never miss out on the best deals.

The Krazy Coupon Lady

The Krazy Coupon Lady bills itself as “the best way to coupon.” It gathers coupons from all over the web, so it’s likely one of the best sites to find the most coupons. It even has a free ultimate beginner’s guide to couponing that helps you learn how to coupon by individual store.

Use The Krazy Coupon Lady to search for the coupons you want by category; you can also select whether you want mobile, printable or newspaper coupons. Then, all you have to do is click on the coupon links and clip or print the coupons you want to use when you shop.

Plus, if you download Krazy Coupon Lady’s app, you can have fun posting and bragging about your couponing successes with other members of the KCL community.

PayPal Honey

PayPal Honey is a shopping assistant that works a lot like Capital One Shopping, and it boasts over 17 million members. Once you’ve downloaded it, it searches in the background to find working promo codes to add to your cart as you shop so you can save instantly. Honey claims its users get an average discount of 17.92% and save around $126 per year.

Rakuten

With Rakuten, you can earn cash back at thousands of stores and get coupons and deals. The Rakuten browser extension will automatically apply coupons as you shop. The site also has a featured daily deals section with the hottest coupon codes for that day, an e-gift card shop that allows you to purchase gift cards and earn cash back, and a cash-back travel and vacation deals page. The average cash back amount for Rakuten members in 2020 was $63.50.

RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot features today’s trending deals, which include in-store coupons and online promo codes that you can use to save. To find what you want or need, you can search by store or category. The browser extension will automatically apply the best coupon codes and cash-back savings to your cart. RetailMeNot also allows you to submit coupon codes if you find a great deal on your own and want to help others save.

Savings.com

Savings.com boasts that it has saved shoppers $1 billion since 2007. So why not get your piece of the pie? The site has a coupons page with the latest coupons, promos and deals of the day. It also features the top retail deals. Search deals by store or category. Once you find a code or coupon you want to use, click it and you’ll be taken to the retailer’s page where you can find the item you want, add it to your cart and apply the code or coupon if applicable.

Slickdeals

Every deal you’ll find on Slickdeals is sourced and shared by real people — not as the result of an algorithm. That means you can find terrific deals that you might not find elsewhere. You can browse the site for deals, but you can also sign up for deal alerts, including the deal of the day.

Slickdeals is more than just a coupon site — it’s a community that allows people to locate, share, ask questions and comment about the best deals available every day, which can help you make smart shopping decisions. To interact, check out Slickdeals’ live feed of the latest deals with comments from shoppers just like you.

Swagbucks

If you have some free time on your hands, Swagbucks allows you to earn points for tasks, such as shopping online, playing online games and taking surveys, which you can turn around and trade in for gift cards. It must be fairly simple because the site gives out 7,000 free gift cards per day. You earn Swagbucks — aka points — for every $1 you spend with the company’s 1,500 retail partners, plus you’ll get access to the best deals and coupons. Retailers include Amazon, Macy’s, Old Navy and Starbucks.

TopCashback

If you’re a fan of Rakuten, you should give TopCashback a try too. Unlike Rakuten, the site has a cash-back guarantee, meaning it matches cash-back rates offered by its competitors, as well as no payout restrictions. It also offers 19 payout options and a 5% payout bonus when you opt for gift cards. Plus, like Rakuten, you can combine cash back with promo and coupon codes to maximize your savings.

On average, members earn $400 in cash back annually, which is over six times what Rakuten claims is the average cash back for its members each year.

How To Get Coupons by Mail

If you’re also interested in getting coupons via email or U.S. postal mail, contact the company directly via email or by writing. To help you find the addresses you’re looking for, Penny Pinchin’ Mom offers a list of links to pages where you can find contact information for 338 brands. You can also head directly to each brand’s website and look up contact information there.

