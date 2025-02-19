15 Most Popular US ZIP Codes for Homebuyers

The housing market has been all over the place the last few years, so it can be confusing for buyers and sellers alike. But there are some areas that stand out from the rest in terms of being popular among homebuyers. Opendoor recently compiled a list of the most popular ZIP codes for homebuyers in 2024. Of the top 15, nearly half (seven) were in Texas, and five were in Florida. Tennessee, Oklahoma and South Carolina have one ZIP code each on the top 15 list.

Find Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

ZIP codes were ranked by the number of total homes that went under contract within 90 days of being listed during 2024. According to Opendoor, these are the most popular ZIP codes for homebuyers.

Also see the 10 housing markets projected to be the hottest in 2025.

33844: Haines City, Florida

Haines City is located in central Florida, about 50 miles southwest of Orlando. The Ironman 70.3 Florida is held in Haines City, and the city holds the Guinness World record for the most sparklers lit simultaneously, per the city’s website. Haines City has about 22,000 year-round residents.

The average home value in Haines City is $307,045.

Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

32092: St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., per the city’s website, and history buffs will love its Spanish Colonial architecture and museums that showcase the city’s 450-year history. St. Augustine is on Florida’s east coast, just south of Jacksonville, so beaches and watersports are a particular attraction.

Its average home value is $440,208.

34787: Winter Garden, Florida

Winter Garden is part of the Orlando metro area, located about 15 miles from downtown Orlando and about 30 minutes from Walt Disney World. It’s located on Lake Apopka and boasts lots of opportunities for outdoor adventures along with arts and entertainment.

The average home value in Winter Garden is $574,964.

75071: McKinney, Texas

McKinney is a suburb of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, located about 30 miles north of Dallas. With a population of over 220,000, up from under 200,000 in 2021, according to the city’s website, McKinney is a fast-growing city.

The average home value is $506,130.

33837: Davenport, Florida

Another central Florida gem, Davenport is about 45 minutes south of Orlando and is the fastest-growing city in Polk County, per the city’s website. Like many central Florida cities, Davenport has lots of outdoor activities, and its proximity to Florida attractions like theme parks and beaches makes it attractive to families.

Davenport has an average home value of $357,041.

78640: Kyle, Texas

Kyle is a suburb of Austin and one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas. Kyle is known for the annual Gathering of the Kyles, which attempts to break the Guinness record for the largest gathering of people who all share the same name. The fifth annual gathering was held in 2024 but plans for a 2025 attempt have not yet been announced.

The average home value here is $317,737.

34219: Parrish, Florida

Located between Tampa and Sarasota on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Parrish is an unincorporated community in Manatee County. The quiet, rural community’s proximity to the larger cities nearby is an attractive feature for many homebuyers.

Parrish’s average home value is $452,791.

37042: Clarksville, Tennessee

Located in northern Tennessee, near the Kentucky border, Clarksville is about an hour north of Nashville. With a large population of young people, courtesy of Austin Peay State University and Fort Campbell military base, Clarksville has a vibrant food and beverage scene along with art events and historical attractions, per the city’s website.

Clarksville’s average home value is $315,231.

73099: Yukon, Oklahoma

Yukon is home to about 24,000 residents, per the city’s website, and is located on the outskirts of Oklahoma City, about 20 minutes from downtown. Yukon is well known for its annual festivals, bringing residents out to celebrate things like Christmas in the Park, the Festival of the Child, Freedom Fest, the Stirling Classic Scottish Festival, the Kids’ Trout Fish Out and more, according to the city’s website.

The average home value in Yukon is $263,515.

75126: Forney, Texas

Located about 20 miles east of Dallas, Forney is known for its antique stores, including Little Red’s Antiques and Antiques & Vintage Texas. Forney has grown considerably in the last several years, from a population of about 23,000 in 2020 to over 35,000 in 2023, according to the Census Bureau.

The average home value is $320,513.

29486: Summerville, South Carolina

Summerville is located about 25 miles northwest of Charleston, in the area known as the heart of the Lowcountry, according to the city’s website. With its stunning natural beauty and gorgeous gardens, Summerville is a haven for nature lovers. The population of Summerville is just over 46,000.

The average home value is $379,591.

78130: New Braunfels, Texas

New Braunfels is one of the larger cities on this list, with a population of around 100,000, per the city’s website. The Comal River, a tributary of the Guadalupe River, flows through New Braunfels, which lies between Austin and San Antonio. The river provides perfect conditions for floating, with a water temperature that’s consistently comfortable at 70 to 72 degrees year-round, according to the chamber of commerce.

The average home value is $347,842.

78253: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is one of the largest cities in Texas, with a population of nearly 1.5 million people in 2023, per the Census Bureau. As with most cities that size, San Antonio has something for everyone, but it may be best known for the River Walk. This ongoing festival on the walkway along the San Antonio River features art exhibitions, restaurants and special events.

The average home value is $249,398.

77433: Cypress, Texas

A suburb of Houston, Cypress was a rural farming area until the 1980s, when several large commercial and residential developments went up, according to Gordon Ford Properties. Outdoor activities abound, thanks to the Texas climate that makes hiking, golfing and swimming enjoyable nearly year-round.

Cypress’ average home value is $404,680.

77493: Katy, Texas

The most popular ZIP code for homebuyers is 77493 in Katy, Texas. Another Houston suburb, Katy lies 30 miles west of Texas’ largest metropolis. It boasts top school districts, beautiful and abundant outdoor spaces, and proximity to the city, per the city’s website.

The average home value in Katy is $346,435.

Editor’s note: All home value figures were sourced from Zillow.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Popular US ZIP Codes for Homebuyers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.