15 Most Expensive Funko Pop Figures in 2022

The vinyl figurines created by the Washington-based company Funko Inc. have surged in popularity and sales. Funko Pops — “Pop” referring to popular culture — are based on inspirational and loved characters from TV series, sports, books, video games and blockbuster movies.

If you love the figurines with their small body, big head and cartoonish appearance, you might buy a Funko Pop of your favorite character in a TV series or movie you’ve watched. They come in several varieties, including bobble-head, deluxe and die-cast. The product line includes convention exclusives, Funko Shop exclusives and retailer exclusives found only at certain stores, such as Target.

And now, some people even buy Funko Pops as investments, hoping their value will increase. There’s a lot of value in Funko Pops — which, coupled with their durability, has made them one of the most sought-after collectibles. If you’re thinking about buying or selling Funko Pops, knowing the most expensive and valuable versions is a great start.

15 Most Expensive Funko Pops

Here are the 15 most expensive Funko Pops in the world right now.

15. Freddy Funko (Freddy Krueger) – $6,060

It’s safe to say that Freddy Funko was not named after the nightmarish serial slasher, but this Pop Original was a hit right out of the gate — it was selling for as much as $1,000 10 years ago. While not produced in as limited a run as others on this list, the Freddy Krueger limited edition included just 48 pieces exclusive to the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con.

14. Freddy Funko (Glow In The Dark)/Franken Berry – $6,400

A highly sought-after cereal character is the Freddy Funko glow-in-the-dark variation of Frankenberry, which sells for a hefty sum. Collectors seem to be eager to obtain the entire set of cereal mascot glow-in-the-dark Funko Pops.

This version of Frankenberry, which debuted at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con, sells for $6,400.

13. Dumbo (Clown) – $6,640

This Dumbo variation of the elephant in clown makeup debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2013. It quickly became one of Funko’s most in-demand items.

To pay for this pricey piece, a collector may need to pay out $6,640. Maybe all of this valuable attention will help Dumbo overcome his lack of self-confidence.

12. Freddy Funko (Black Ranger) – $6,950

The Black Ranger Pop is based on the Black Power Ranger character. It was a limited edition of just 24 copies, exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con. That it was released in 2017, more than a decade after “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” went off the air, attests to the infinite appeal of iconic childhood heroes.

This one has seen strong demand over time, with sales ranging from $1,000 to over $4,200 five years ago. Today Black Ranger sells for $4,500 to $8,000 but has an estimated value of $6,950.

11. Stan Lee (Red Metallic Superhero) – $7,570

This Metallic Stan Lee in a red superhero outfit, offered exclusively at the 2017 L.A. Comic-Con, doesn’t fetch the premium prices its platinum-suited counterpart receives, but it’s still one of the most expensive Funko Pop toys ever produced.

Only 12 units of the Superhero Stan Lee Red Metallic were ever released. Its current estimated price is $7,570.

10. Freddy Funko (Glow in the Dark)/Deathstroke – $7,690

This Funko Pop of fan-favorite DC villain Deathstroke is rare, with only 24 copies made. It was exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con, and although it was released in 2015, its price now stands at $7,690.

9. The Thing (Metallic with Black Eyes) – $7,950

It’s no surprise that a Pop based on a Marvel character would earn a spot on a most-valuable list, but that’s not the reason this San Diego Comic-Con exclusive bobble-head gets top dollar. It’s the black eyes, produced in error, that drove the price way up.

Although it’s worth $7,950, according to PopPriceGuide estimates, in the most recent sale confirmed by the site, it sold for $11,500.

8. Freddy Funko (Glow in the Dark)/The Joker – $9,920

Freddy “The Joker” Funko, also known as The Dark Knight, is a limited edition released in July 2014 for the San Diego Comic-Con International convention. Only 24 were produced, according to PopPriceGuide. The glow makes all the difference in The Joker’s value. The non-glowing version is worth just $1,680.

7. Freddy Funko (Bloody)/Jaime Lannister – $9,980

Compared to the other types of Funko Pops listed, this one is unusual since it wasn’t convenient for purchase. Funko produced 12 commons and 12 glow-in-the-dark versions of these Freddy Funko Jaime Lannister Pops in 2013. Its current estimated price is $9,980.

6. Freddy Funko/Count Chocula (Glow in the Dark) – $10,000

The Count Chocula (Glow in the Dark) is recognized as the sixth-most pricey Freddy Funko. This Funko Pop, which was introduced in 2011, quickly became a well-known cereal pop.

Unlike the other two Count Chocula variants, the glow-in-the-dark version’s milky-white color makes it look quite different from the actual Count Chocula. Currently, this collectible’s estimated value is $10,000.

Good To Know Most Funko Pop toy lines have a series of reference numbers indicating Pops’ order of release within the line. The lowest number is 00, assigned to the 2012 Freddy Funko, which came in 21 variants.

5. Freddy Funko (Red Hair)/Boba Fett – $11,390

Freddy Funko, also known as Red Hair, is no stranger to nerdiness, having dressed up as the famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett for release at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014.

Collectors may have to compete in a few hundred pod races to get enough money to buy this Funko Pop. The red-haired variant is rare, costing $9,100 to $13,320 in the most recent sales verified by PopPriceGuide.

4. Freddy Funko (Black Suit) – $12,390

The black-suited Freddy Funko was an exclusive limited edition released in 2013 for San Diego Comic-Con. Just 12 of these bobble-head Freddy Pop dolls were produced. If you were an early recipient, you’re in luck. There are only a few verified sales, and prices have soared from $773.51 around the release date to as much as $17,500 in the last year.

3. Stan Lee (Superhero Platinum Metallic) – $18,000

This list’s sole Funko Pop based on a real person could not have been more deserving of such a hefty sum, based on his status as a pop-culture icon. Only a few lucky collectors got their hands on this autographed exclusive version of Metallic Stan Lee in a platinum superhero outfit.

Just 10 units of the Superhero Stan Lee Platinum Metallic were released — it may be the rarest Funko Pop in existence. Its current estimated price is $18,000 based on a 2022 sale.

2. Freddy Funko as Venom – $19,090

Distinguished by “SE” in the top right corner of the box instead of a reference number, according to PopPriceGuide, this item was released as a 2019 Comic-Con exclusive. In the same year, it was also one of the items you could get in the 2019 Funko event, Funko Freaky Tiki Fridays.

Funko created only 24 of these grails, and finding one is tough. Three have sold in the last year for prices ranging from $8,000 to $30,800 — a significant jump in the last three years.

1. Clockwork Orange – $25,470-$26,060

What is the most expensive Funko Pop? These Funko Pop vinyl art toys depict the lead character Alex in the classic film “A Clockwork Orange.” The glow-in-the-dark version, a “Chase” — which deviates from character it’s based on — limited edition, was sold on eBay for over $13,000 in 2016 and 2017 and went for $32,439 in 2022. The non-glow-in-the-dark version recently sold for $35,000.

Of course, these are not off-the-shelf Pops. They’re part of the original 2012 collection that never hit retail stores because of licensing and copyright issues, according to PopPriceGuide. Just 24 remain — the rest were destroyed.

With an estimated value of $25,470 for the non-glow-in-the-dark version and $26,060 for the glow-in-the-dark Chase limited edition, Alex DeLarge Clockwork Orange is the most expensive Funko Pop Vinyl in the world.

Takeaway

Collectors often buy Funko Pops with the hope of a price increase. But be deliberate about the ones you buy to resell — some collectibles have a lot of hype but end up worthless. As with any investment, make sure you know your market before you put too much money down.

