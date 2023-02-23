Personal Finance

15 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

February 23, 2023

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates

While many aspects of the economy have experienced downturns over the past few years, since the start of the pandemic, housing is one area where that is not the case.

Property values and prices have continued to rise at such a steady clip that some homebuyers have started to worry there is another housing bubble underway. While prices are starting to even out somewhat, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist.

GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and WeatherSpark to find 15 U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000, home values below $300,000 and comfortable climates. Check out some of the most affordable cities to live in that have temperate weather year-round.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – MAY 27, 2018: Norfolk's Waterside District, a dining and entertainment area along the city's waterfront.

15. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average weather summer: 73°F to 88°F
  • Average weather winter: 34°F to 49°F
  • Median home value: $265,043

This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

14. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Average weather summer: 70°F to 89°F
  • Average weather winter: 33°F to 50°F
  • Median home value: $262,671
People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

13. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F
  • Average weather winter: 41°F to 63°F
  • Median home value: $260,360
San Antonio, Texas

12. San Antonio, Texas

  • Average weather summer: 76°F to 96°F
  • Average weather winter: 43°F to 63°F
  • Median home value: $257,775
Greensboro North Carolina at dusk

11. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Average weather summer: 70°F to 87°F
  • Average weather winter: 31°F to 49°F
  • Median home value: $228,448
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA at historic Independence Hall during autumn season.

10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Clear days: 102
  • Days below 32°: 73
  • Days above 90°: 52
  • Housing affordability index: 30%
Springfield, MO/USA - Circa October 2018: Bass Pro's Flagship store in Springfield, MO.

9. Springfield, Missouri

  • Average weather summer: 69°F to 89°F
  • Average weather winter: 26°F to 43°F
  • Median home value: $210,441
Baton Rouge Lousiana

8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F
  • Average weather winter: 43°F to 62°F
  • Median home value: $203,770
Little Rock Arkansas

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Average weather summer: 74°F to 93°F
  • Average weather winter: 34°F to 51°F
  • Median home value: $189,947
Mobile, Alabama, USA - February 24, 2014: Almost empty Dauphin street in historic district is ready for Mardi Gras celebrations in the evening.

6. Mobile, Alabama

  • Average weather summer: 75°F to 90°F
  • Average weather winter: 42°F to 60°F
  • Median home value: $175,700
Columbus Georgia

5. Columbus, Georgia

  • Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F
  • Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F
  • Median home value: $144,006
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

4. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F
  • Average weather winter: 34°F to 50°F
  • Median home value: $145,968
Shreveport, Louisiana, USA downtown skyline on the Red River.

3. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F
  • Average weather winter: 31°F to 48°F
  • Median home value: $125,769
Birmingham, Alabama, USA - April 25, 2012: People partake in group exercise under the pavilion at Railroad Park.

2. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F
  • Average weather winter: 36°F to 54°F
  • Median home value: $100,509
Mississippi-Jackson

1. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Average weather summer: 73°F to 92°F
  • Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F
  • Median home value: $70,078

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

All data is pulled from Zillow and WeatherSpark and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2023

