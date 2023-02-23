15 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

While many aspects of the economy have experienced downturns over the past few years, since the start of the pandemic, housing is one area where that is not the case.
Property values and prices have continued to rise at such a steady clip that some homebuyers have started to worry there is another housing bubble underway. While prices are starting to even out somewhat, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist.
GOBankingRates used data from Zillow and WeatherSpark to find 15 U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000, home values below $300,000 and comfortable climates. Check out some of the most affordable cities to live in that have temperate weather year-round.
15. Norfolk, Virginia
- Average weather summer: 73°F to 88°F
- Average weather winter: 34°F to 49°F
- Median home value: $265,043
14. Huntsville, Alabama
- Average weather summer: 70°F to 89°F
- Average weather winter: 33°F to 50°F
- Median home value: $262,671
13. Tallahassee, Florida
- Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F
- Average weather winter: 41°F to 63°F
- Median home value: $260,360
12. San Antonio, Texas
- Average weather summer: 76°F to 96°F
- Average weather winter: 43°F to 63°F
- Median home value: $257,775
11. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Average weather summer: 70°F to 87°F
- Average weather winter: 31°F to 49°F
- Median home value: $228,448
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Clear days: 102
- Days below 32°: 73
- Days above 90°: 52
- Housing affordability index: 30%
9. Springfield, Missouri
- Average weather summer: 69°F to 89°F
- Average weather winter: 26°F to 43°F
- Median home value: $210,441
8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F
- Average weather winter: 43°F to 62°F
- Median home value: $203,770
7. Little Rock, Arkansas
- Average weather summer: 74°F to 93°F
- Average weather winter: 34°F to 51°F
- Median home value: $189,947
6. Mobile, Alabama
- Average weather summer: 75°F to 90°F
- Average weather winter: 42°F to 60°F
- Median home value: $175,700
5. Columbus, Georgia
- Average weather summer: 73°F to 91°F
- Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F
- Median home value: $144,006
4. Memphis, Tennessee
- Average weather summer: 74°F to 91°F
- Average weather winter: 34°F to 50°F
- Median home value: $145,968
3. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F
- Average weather winter: 31°F to 48°F
- Median home value: $125,769
2. Birmingham, Alabama
- Average weather summer: 72°F to 90°F
- Average weather winter: 36°F to 54°F
- Median home value: $100,509
1. Jackson, Mississippi
- Average weather summer: 73°F to 92°F
- Average weather winter: 38°F to 58°F
- Median home value: $70,078
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
All data is pulled from Zillow and WeatherSpark and is accurate as of Feb. 21, 2023
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
