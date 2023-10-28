15 Life-Changing Gadgets That Cost $20 or Less

Gadgets make the world go around. From the latest tech toys to kitchen tools to household helpers, having the right gadget makes the job easier — and much more fun.

Here are 15 gadgets that will change your life, for under $20 each.

Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves

Price: $14.99 at Amazon

Grooming your pet can be a chore for you and a nightmare for your pet. These gloves make grooming as easy as petting — and who doesn’t love that? Remove excess hair from dogs, cats, and even horses, then peel the hair off the glove and throw it away. Fast, easy and neat.

Bosszi Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Phone Storage Shelf

Price: $19.98 at Amazon

Who doesn’t bring their phone into the bathroom? Now you can rest it on top of your toilet paper holder. It’s close by, yet out of the way, and the curved edge of the shelf ensures it won’t fall — well, anywhere it’s not supposed to.

Whisk Wiper

Price: $14.95 at Amazon

The whisk is a tried-and-true kitchen gadget; every cook should have one. There’s only one problem — they’re messy. You can’t put them down on the counter without leaving a mess behind and it’s hard to get all of whatever you’re whisking off it. The Whisk Wiper solves both of these problems. It’s a disk that fits over your whisk, so when you rest it on the counter, the tines of the whisk aren’t touching the counter. When it’s time to clean up, slide it up the tines and everything comes off. Genius!

Gravity Salt or Pepper Grinder

Price: $14.24 at Amazon

Freshly ground salt and pepper add flavor to your dishes, but having to use both hands to grind can be inconvenient. This electric salt or pepper grinder starts grinding automatically when you flip it over — only one hand is required.

Spatty Daddy Mini-Spatula Set

Price: $9.99 at Amazon

This set of mini-spatulas helps you get the very last bit of ketchup, honey, peanut butter — even sunscreen or conditioner — out of the jar or bottle. Two tiny spatulas — one six inches long, one twelve — fit in nearly any container and will save you money by getting every drop you’ve paid for.

Brew Buddy Pour Over Single Cup Coffee Maker

Price: $19.64 at Amazon

Tea drinkers have it easy — drop in a bag and pour boiling water over it. Now, coffee drinkers can have the same convenience and brew a single cup quickly and easily. A fine mesh filter attached to a collar you put on top of your cup, add boiling water and enjoy a single cup of pour-over brew in record time.

Chef’n Corn Cob Stripper

Price: $8.99 at Amazon

There’s nothing better than fresh corn on the cob, unless you don’t want it on the cob. With this corn cob stripper, you can strip the kernels off a cob of corn in record time, and use them in salads, casseroles, or just as a side dish you can eat without having to gnaw on the cob.

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

Price: $14.99 at Amazon

Cooking meat to a safe internal temperature is important for your family’s health. This fast, compact and easy-to-read digital thermometer can make sure that roast is done, and can also make sure your oil is hot enough to fry it, and your candy will turn out perfectly.

Etekcity Digital Food Scale

Price: $13.99 at Amazon

Accuracy counts in cooking, baking and portion control, and weighing is often more accurate than measuring. This digital scale can weigh up to 11 pounds in one-gram increments.

Cord Organizer for Kitchen Appliances

Price: $11.99 at Amazon

Until everything in our homes goes cordless, we’ll still be trying to figure out how to keep from tripping over the cords we need daily. This cordless organizer sticks to your corded item and lets you wrap the cord neatly around it, keeping it out of your way whether you’re using it or storing it.

Blue Ginko Over-the-Sink Colander

Price: $17.99 at Amazon

This ingenious colander adjusts to fit nearly any sink so you can drain pasta, wash fruits and vegetables and let your dishes dry — right over the sink. Because it hangs on the top of the sink, the water drains out and won’t back up into your food, as it sometimes does with traditional colanders.

Ecolution Patented Micro Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Price: $12.99 at Amazon

Popcorn is a snack staple, and ways to pop it just get better and better. This microwave popper requires no oil and pops in three minutes or less. The lid includes a measuring cup, so you’ll always add the right amount of kernels. The 1.5-quart size is perfect for solo snackers, and there’s also a 3-quart family-size version.

MPOWERD Luci EMRG Solar Inflatable Lantern

Price: $17.95 at Amazon

For camping or emergency use, this lantern has a lithium-ion battery that can be recharged via solar, and lasts up to 7 hours on a single charge. With high, low, flashing, S.O.S. and steady red modes, it can light your way or signal for help.

Aerolatte Milk Frother

Price: $19.99 at Amazon

Make rich, frothy lattes and other beverages without electricity. This steam-free frother works with whole milk, skim, goat, soy, and even nut kinds of milk like almonds and cashews.

mophie Power Capsule External Battery Charger

Price: $14.60 at Amazon

Charge your wearables anywhere with this external charger. Use it to charge your Beats by Dre, Fitbit Flex, and J.B.L. wireless earbuds. Pass-through charging lets you charge your device and the charger at the same time.

