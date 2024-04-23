News & Insights

15 Highest-Paying Jobs in Texas in 2024

For the last two decades, people have been moving to Texas in droves boosting the state’s population to over 30.5 million, and that trend continues. The Lone Star State gained over 9 million new residents from 2000 to 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau, “making Texas the fourth fastest-growing state behind Nevada, Utah, and Idaho” the USCB stated.  With its strong economy, low cost of living, and plentiful job opportunities, Texas has become a highly desirable location for job-seekers. The median annual salary is $68,744, almost $10,000 higher than the national average and with so many well-paying gigs in Texas, you can live comfortably in one of the country’s largest states.

As a healthcare worker in Texas, you can earn a big annual salary. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics as a registered nurse you can make $90,210, $130,010 as a nurse practitioner, $257,220 as an anesthesiologist, $287,240 for a dentist, $323,310 as a cardiologist, and $327,850 as a radiologist.

Here’s a closer look at more jobs in Texas paying top wages, according to BLS.

Athletes and Sports Competitors

  • Average Annual Wage: $368,110
  • Employment: 2,760

Chief Executive

  • Average Annual Wage: $298,140
  • Employment: 6,970

Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

  • Average Annual Wage: $227,380
  • Employment: 7,800

Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $185,320
  • Employment: 18,540

Commercial Pilots

  • Average Annual Wage: $180,660
  • Employment: 6,360

Lawyers

  • Average Annual Wage: $177,890
  • Employment: 45, 950

Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Average Annual Wage: $176,430
  • Employment: 25,650

Financial Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $170,970
  • Employment: 63,800

Computer and System Information Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $169,900
  • Employment: 62,620

Marketing Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $150,470
  • Employment: 36,900

Air Traffic Controllers

  • Average Annual Wage: $146, 620
  • Employment: 2,060

Human Resources Manager

  • Average Annual Wage: $145,460
  • Employment: $17.870

Geoscientists, Except Hydrologists and Geographers

  • Average Annual Wage: $139,770
  • Employment: $4,020

Purchasing Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $137,760
  • Employment: 7,370

Industrial Production Managers

  • Average Annual Wage: $130,850
  • Employment: 19,880

