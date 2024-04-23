15 Highest-Paying Jobs in Texas in 2024

For the last two decades, people have been moving to Texas in droves boosting the state’s population to over 30.5 million, and that trend continues. The Lone Star State gained over 9 million new residents from 2000 to 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau, “making Texas the fourth fastest-growing state behind Nevada, Utah, and Idaho” the USCB stated. With its strong economy, low cost of living, and plentiful job opportunities, Texas has become a highly desirable location for job-seekers. The median annual salary is $68,744, almost $10,000 higher than the national average and with so many well-paying gigs in Texas, you can live comfortably in one of the country’s largest states.
Check Out: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024
Read Next: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024
As a healthcare worker in Texas, you can earn a big annual salary. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics as a registered nurse you can make $90,210, $130,010 as a nurse practitioner, $257,220 as an anesthesiologist, $287,240 for a dentist, $323,310 as a cardiologist, and $327,850 as a radiologist.
Here’s a closer look at more jobs in Texas paying top wages, according to BLS.
Athletes and Sports Competitors
- Average Annual Wage: $368,110
- Employment: 2,760
Chief Executive
- Average Annual Wage: $298,140
- Employment: 6,970
Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers
- Average Annual Wage: $227,380
- Employment: 7,800
Architectural and Engineering Managers
- Average Annual Wage: $185,320
- Employment: 18,540
Commercial Pilots
- Average Annual Wage: $180,660
- Employment: 6,360
Lawyers
- Average Annual Wage: $177,890
- Employment: 45, 950
Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary
- Average Annual Wage: $176,430
- Employment: 25,650
Financial Managers
- Average Annual Wage: $170,970
- Employment: 63,800
Computer and System Information Managers
- Average Annual Wage: $169,900
- Employment: 62,620
Marketing Managers
- Average Annual Wage: $150,470
- Employment: 36,900
Air Traffic Controllers
- Average Annual Wage: $146, 620
- Employment: 2,060
Human Resources Manager
- Average Annual Wage: $145,460
- Employment: $17.870
Geoscientists, Except Hydrologists and Geographers
- Average Annual Wage: $139,770
- Employment: $4,020
Purchasing Managers
- Average Annual Wage: $137,760
- Employment: 7,370
Industrial Production Managers
Learn More: This Amazon Side Hustle Made $140K per Month in Passive Income
- Average Annual Wage: $130,850
- Employment: 19,880
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Expensive Costco Items That Are Definitely Worth the Cost
- How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
- 5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
- 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Highest-Paying Jobs in Texas in 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.