15 Highest-Paying Jobs in Texas in 2024

For the last two decades, people have been moving to Texas in droves boosting the state’s population to over 30.5 million, and that trend continues. The Lone Star State gained over 9 million new residents from 2000 to 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau, “making Texas the fourth fastest-growing state behind Nevada, Utah, and Idaho” the USCB stated. With its strong economy, low cost of living, and plentiful job opportunities, Texas has become a highly desirable location for job-seekers. The median annual salary is $68,744, almost $10,000 higher than the national average and with so many well-paying gigs in Texas, you can live comfortably in one of the country’s largest states.

Check Out: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Read Next: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

As a healthcare worker in Texas, you can earn a big annual salary. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics as a registered nurse you can make $90,210, $130,010 as a nurse practitioner, $257,220 as an anesthesiologist, $287,240 for a dentist, $323,310 as a cardiologist, and $327,850 as a radiologist.

Here’s a closer look at more jobs in Texas paying top wages, according to BLS.

Athletes and Sports Competitors

Average Annual Wage: $368,110

$368,110 Employment: 2,760

Chief Executive

Average Annual Wage : $298,140

: $298,140 Employment: 6,970

Airline Pilots, Copilots, and Flight Engineers

Average Annual Wage : $227,380

: $227,380 Employment: 7,800

Architectural and Engineering Managers

Average Annual Wage : $185,320

: $185,320 Employment: 18,540

Commercial Pilots

Average Annual Wage : $180,660

: $180,660 Employment: 6,360

Lawyers

Average Annual Wage: $177,890

$177,890 Employment: 45, 950

Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

Average Annual Wage : $176,430

: $176,430 Employment: 25,650

Financial Managers

Average Annual Wage : $170,970

: $170,970 Employment: 63,800

Computer and System Information Managers

Average Annual Wage : $169,900

: $169,900 Employment: 62,620

Marketing Managers

Average Annual Wage : $150,470

: $150,470 Employment: 36,900

Air Traffic Controllers

Average Annual Wage : $146, 620

: $146, 620 Employment: 2,060

Human Resources Manager

Average Annual Wage : $145,460

: $145,460 Employment: $17.870

Geoscientists, Except Hydrologists and Geographers

Average Annual Wage : $139,770

: $139,770 Employment: $4,020

Purchasing Managers

Average Annual Wage : $137,760

: $137,760 Employment: 7,370

Industrial Production Managers

Learn More: This Amazon Side Hustle Made $140K per Month in Passive Income

Average Annual Wage : $130,850

: $130,850 Employment: 19,880

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Highest-Paying Jobs in Texas in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.