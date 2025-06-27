The 15 High-Paying Jobs for Teens (and How Much Money They Make)

Summer is here and it’s the time when many teens are getting their first jobs. Maybe they’re saving up for a car, college or just some nice dinners out. They can hit their savings goals a lot faster if they get a job that pays well. Resume Genius researched the highest-paying jobs that teens can hold. Below are their findings.

Packager

Median hourly wage: $18.12

This is a great job for teenagers who are detail oriented and don’t mind a little heavy lifting. Packagers typically prepare items to be shipped out of a warehouse and can be trained onsite. This entails labeling, assessing and moving items. The median hourly wage is $18.12.

Stocker

Median hourly wage: $18.12

For teens that like to organize, working as a stocker at a store might be perfect. Stockers track inventory and put it on the shelves. To find a job like a stocker, teens can check local listings or online to see who’s hiring. They can even walk in the store themselves and ask to help make an impression in person. As far as payment, stockers have the same median hourly wage as packagers: $18.12.

Courier

Median hourly wage: $18.44

Working as a courier is like being Santa everyday. Couriers deliver packages in a timely fashion and get any payment or signatures that are necessary. Those looking to work as couriers most likely need a driver’s license. Their median hourly wage is $18.44.

Security Guard

Median hourly wage: $18.46

Protect businesses and buildings and help keep the community safe as a security guard. Qualifications include being 18 and most likely having a high school diploma. A lot of states require a license as well. The median hourly wage is $18.46.

Nursing Assistant

Median hourly wage: $18.96

This is a fantastic choice for teens who are interested in the medical field. Tasks could include monitoring patients’ vital signs, collecting intake information and working with the nursing staff to deliver the best possible care. Nursing assistants earn a median hourly wage of $18.96.

To find employment, teens should look into local job fairs. These fairs offer a look at the types of jobs that are open and some will even hire people right then and there.

Landscaping Worker

Median hourly wage: $19.13

For those who mowed lawns as kids, this is a natural transition. Landscapers help manicure lawns, trees and other natural areas. There aren’t a lot of qualifications other than a desire to learn. The median hourly wage is $19.13.

Delivery Truck Driver

Median hourly wage: $20.56

Delivery drivers bring goods to where they need to go, so a driver’s license is required. For larger trucks, teens will need a commercial driver’s license. Delivery truck drivers make a median hourly wage of $20.56.

Customer Service Representative

Median hourly wage: $20.59

Teens that are good at talking to people might enjoy a role as a customer service rep. Common tasks include listening to customers’ issues and finding resolutions. They earn a median hourly wage of $20.59.

Often, teens can find jobs by talking to friends, classmates or teachers. A fellow classmate’s recommendation to an employer can go a really long way. Some schools offer a work-study program as well, which earns teens money and credits.

Office Clerk

Median hourly wage: $20.97

Teens working as office clerks will often be responsible for data entry, organizing operations and streamlining communication. Some offices will look for a high school diploma when hiring. Office clerks earn a median hourly wage of $20.97.

Construction Worker

Median hourly wage: $22.14

Construction allows workers to build something from the ground up. Teens that like working with their hands will especially enjoy this line of work. They can look for apprenticeships in their area to get started in the business. The median hourly wage is $22.14.

Administrative Assistant

Median hourly wage: $22.82

Admin assistants are like office clerks, but typically for one person or a smaller organization. This might mean the work is more specialized or includes more tasks. Working as an administrative assistant requires an organized, detail-oriented person who likes to help where they can. They earn a median hourly salary of $22.82.

Office jobs like an administrative assistant can sometimes be procured by having a strong professional online presence on a site like LinkedIn. This helps list skills, previous experience and education all in one place. This profile can also be used to apply for jobs.

Automotive Service Technician

Median hourly wage: $23.88

For teens that are obsessed with cars, they could help the community solve all of their auto problems as an auto service technician. Qualifications include shop classes or a vocational program. There’s also the apprenticeship route, which can help get teens in at a specific shop. The median hourly wage is $23.88.

Retail Supervisor

Median hourly wage: $25.01

Teens that have worked in retail for a year or more can move up to retail supervisor and earn more money. This would mean overseeing the operations and staff of a particular store. The median hourly wage is $25.01.

Carpenter

Median hourly wage: $28.51

This is another fitting job for teens that like to work with their hands. Carpenters work with wood to make repairs or entirely new items. Teens can take woodworking classes, go to vocational school or look for apprenticeships in this field. The median hourly wage is $28.51.

Food Service Manager

Median hourly wage: $31.40

The highest paying jobs for teens is working as a food service manager. Those with experience working in restaurants can make a pretty penny managing the restaurant operations and tending to customers’ needs. The median hourly wage is over $30 at $31.40.

