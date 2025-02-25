15 Florida Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than To Own a Home

Thinking of moving to Florida from another state this year? If so, you’re one among many. Recent survey data from moveBuddha found that Florida was the No. 1 place Americans would like to relocate to in 2025.

Many financial experts recommend buying a home instead of renting one, so long as buying is financially feasible and fits in with your big picture plans. Consider that sometimes, you can save an awful lot of money, on a monthly basis, by renting.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed rental and mortgage costs to find the cities in the Sunshine State where it is cheaper to rent than to own. These are the top 15 cities in Florida where renting is indeed cheaper than owning.

15. North Bay Village

Average single-family home value: $1,050,489

$1,050,489 Monthly average mortgage cost: $5,518

$5,518 Monthly average rent cost: $2,783

$2,783 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,735

14. Key West

Average single-family home value: $1,208,539

$1,208,539 Monthly average mortgage cost: $6,348

$6,348 Monthly average rent cost: $3,567

$3,567 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,782

13. Sunny Isles Beach

Average single-family home value: $1,331,543

$1,331,543 Monthly average mortgage cost: $6,994

$6,994 Monthly average rent cost: $4,061

$4,061 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,933

12. Surfside

Average single-family home value: $1,374,384

$1,374,384 Monthly average mortgage cost: $7,219

$7,219 Monthly average rent cost: $4,266

$4,266 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $2,953

11. Palmetto Bay

Average single-family home value: $1,093,942

$1,093,942 Monthly average mortgage cost: $5,746

$5,746 Monthly average rent cost: $2,615

$2,615 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,132

10. Lighthouse Point

Average single-family home value: $1,150,223

$1,150,223 Monthly average mortgage cost: $6,042

$6,042 Monthly average rent cost: $2,544

$2,544 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,497

9. Ojus

Average single-family home value: $1,144,347

$1,144,347 Monthly average mortgage cost: $6,011

$6,011 Monthly average rent cost: $2,452

$2,452 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,559

8. Highland Beach

Average single-family home value: $1,869,702

$1,869,702 Monthly average mortgage cost: $9,821

$9,821 Monthly average rent cost: $5,894

$5,894 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $3,927

7. Pinecrest

Average single-family home value: $2,304,524

$2,304,524 Monthly average mortgage cost: $12,105

$12,105 Monthly average rent cost: $6,392

$6,392 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $5,713

6. Coral Gables

Average single-family home value: $1,969,977

$1,969,977 Monthly average mortgage cost: $10,348

$10,348 Monthly average rent cost: $3,188

$3,188 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $7,160

5. Bay Harbor Islands

Average single-family home value: $2,530,731

$2,530,731 Monthly average mortgage cost: $13,293

$13,293 Monthly average rent cost: $2,906

$2,906 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,387

4. Miami Beach

Average single-family home value: $2,533,378

$2,533,378 Monthly average mortgage cost: $13,307

$13,307 Monthly average rent cost: $2,899

$2,899 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $10,408

3. Key Biscayne

Average single-family home value: $3,830,026

$3,830,026 Monthly average mortgage cost: $20,118

$20,118 Monthly average rent cost: $7,083

$7,083 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $13,035

2. Bal Harbour

Average single-family home value: $6,510,457

$6,510,457 Monthly average mortgage cost: $34,198

$34,198 Monthly average rent cost: $8,996

$8,996 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $25,202

1. Palm Beach

Average single-family home value: $10,633,975

$10,633,975 Monthly average mortgage cost: $55,858

$55,858 Monthly average rent cost: $9,134

$9,134 Monthly savings by renting instead of owning: $46,724

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities in Florida to find places where it is cheaper to rent than to own. First, GOBankingRates identified cities in those states with an average single-family home value as well as an average rental cost. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.87%, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data from Feb. 13, 2025, the average mortgage cost can be calculated for each city. The cities with a lower average rental cost than average mortgage were kept for this study. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The difference of rent from mortgage can be calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest savings when someone is paying rent versus mortgage. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 19, 2025.

