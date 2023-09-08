15 Dollar Tree Hacks That’ll Save You Money Over Amazon

There’s no doubt that online shopping has become increasingly convenient and popular among consumers. In particular, Amazon, the e-commerce giant, offers a wide selection of products at a reasonable price. In fact, Amazon by far is the country’s most dominant online retailer, with 37.8 percent of the e-commerce market.

People are, however, looking for ways to save money without compromising quality as living costs rise. It might surprise you to learn that there is a solution for your problem right at your local Dollar Tree.

Here are 15 Dollar Tree hacks to save you money and get comparable products to those found on Amazon.

1. Affordable Household Essentials

In addition to cleaning supplies, utensils, and storage containers, Dollar Tree offers a wide variety of household essentials. Even better? In most cases, these items are available for a mere dollar or two.

There is often a premium price tag associated with comparable products on Amazon. Dollar Tree products can help you save on your household expenses while meeting your needs at the same time.

Just note that in some cases, household items are in smaller sizes, so you might pay more in the long run if you aren’t paying attention.

2. Budget-Friendly Party Supplies

It doesn’t take long for party expenses to mount. It is especially important to keep this in mind when purchasing decorations, tableware, and party favors. Rather than spending a lot of money on expensive party supplies from Amazon, head to Dollar Tree for a great selection of affordable party supplies.

If you’re planning a birthday party, a baby shower, or a holiday gathering like St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, or Easter, Dollar Tree has everything you need without breaking the bank.

3. DIY Crafts and Home Decor

It’s impossible to limit your creativity at Dollar Tree. You can find everything you need to unleash your artistic flair in our craft supplies and home decor sections. You can make everything from picture frames and artificial flowers to canvases, paint, and glue.

Making your own DIY crafts and decorations from Dollar Tree finds is a rewarding experience. In comparison with purchasing similar items from Amazon or specialty stores, this is both convenient and cost-effective.

4. Affordable Gift Wrapping Supplies

In celebration of holidays and special occasions, gifts are given as a common practice. If you spend too much on gift wrapping, your holiday budget can quickly spiral out of control.

Thankfully, Dollar Tree offers a wide assortment of gift bags, wrap paper, ribbons, and tag sets that rival those on Amazon, but at a fraction of the price. As such, you can wrap presents without spending a small fortune.

5. Inexpensive Kitchen Utensils and Gadgets

At Dollar Tree, you can find a wide variety of kitchen utensils and gadgets that will suit your cooking needs. All the things you need for your kitchen, from spatulas to ladles to whisks to measuring cups and oven mitts, can be found at a reasonable price.

Despite the fact that some Amazon products may have additional features, Dollar Tree’s products are a great budget-friendly option. And, in my opinion, are perfect for college students or anyone living on their own for the first time.

6. Basic Clothing and Accessories

Although Amazon offers an extensive collection of clothing items, Dollar Tree offers simple clothing items and accessories. This is particularly true for young children who quickly outgrow or ruin these items. With inexpensive options for basic wardrobe staples, Dollar Tree has socks, hair accessories, t-shirts, sunglasses, and more.

Despite the fact that these aren’t high-end fashion pieces, they serve a purpose and can help you save money on everyday necessities.

7. Discounted Seasonal Decor

You can add a touch of festivity to your home with seasonal decorations. The cost of these decorations can be high when you purchase them from high-end retailers or even Amazon. This is where Dollar Tree again comes to the rescue.

You can spruce up your living space without overspending with discounted seasonal decor at Dollar Tree. Whether it’s Halloween, Christmas, or another holiday, Dollar Tree has decorations for every budget.

8. Bestselling Books

You can find highly regarded novels at huge discounts at Dollar Tree, as it turns out. How? They are called “remainders,” books that have not been requested for resale because of low sales, a reprint, or simply overstock at the publisher’s warehouse.

This means you can get cookbooks and books by New York Times bestselling authors for just $1.25 each at Dollar Tree. On Amazon, these books cost $8 or more.

9. Explore the Product Range

“Dollar Tree stocks an extensive array of products, ranging from household essentials to party supplies, snacks and seasonal items,” says former Dollar Tree employee Thomas Villalpando, who is now a co-founder at IPetGuides.com. “Take the time to thoroughly browse the aisles to discover hidden gems and everyday necessities at remarkable prices.”

Do not overlook Dollar Tree’s overstock section as well. It’s known as one of the best in the business.

“It’ll vary by area and will absolutely require you shopping in person,” adds consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com. “But occasionally stores will get overstock items from retailers like big-box stores that are truly some of the most amazing deals you can find.”

“For example, you may come across full-size packages of name-brand foods or beauty products and because they’re at Dollar Tree they could be as little as $1.25 each,” Ramhold shares. “These are definitely worth shopping, but you have to be quick — these aren’t hanging around, so don’t assume you can come back later. If someone else comes across them, there’s a good chance the supply will sell out quickly, so it’s best to pick up what you want when you see it.”

10. Dollar Tree Sells Rare Toys

Simplistically Living’s Brittanie Pyper was browsing the Dollar Tree toy aisle for Hot Wheels cars for my kids, according to her.

She watched as the man next to her looked through them and realized he was buying multiples of certain items. In response to her question, he explained that he buys rare Hot Wheels toys from Dollar Tree and sells them online for a profit.

According to him, Dollar Tree is known for having rare toys that can be collected or sold for cash. Therefore, each time you visit, be sure to check out the toy aisle.

11. Get Free Stuff by Using Manufacturer Coupons

If something only costs $1.25, you can get 40% off with a $0.50-off coupon. A dollar-off coupon will almost make you a free item. Beat that Bezos.

We’ll walk you through the fine print of Dollar Tree’s coupon policy in a nutshell:

In addition to accepting manufacturer coupons printed from the internet, Dollar Tree also accepts paper manufacturer coupons found in newspapers and inserts. They do not accept digital coupons.

accept digital coupons. There is a limit of one manufacturer coupon per item.

In a single transaction, you can use as many newspaper coupons as you like.

The maximum number of identical coupons you can use at the same time is four.

Coupons over $1 are accepted at Dollar Tree, but overages won’t be charged. This means they won’t pay you a quarter if you walk out of the store empty-handed. If that were the case, you would get it for free.

Bonus Tip: Is your Dollar Tree haul in need of manufacturer coupons? For a dollar, you can pick up the Sunday newspaper at Dollar Tree. That’s what I call a win-win.

12. Save More With Cash-Back Apps

Dollar Tree is one store where you can earn cash back through apps, such as:

Ibotta

Checkout 51

Fetch Rewards

Coupons.com

TopCashback

Rakuten

CoinOut

Better yet? You may be able to stack a manufacturer coupon with a rebate to get a bigger discount. As a result, you’ll pay just $0.25 for items priced at $1.25.

13. Get a Better Deal at Dollar Tree with its Customer Appreciation Events

Sure. Amazon might have Prime Day. But, there are also special savings events at Dollar Tree.

The chain offers 10% off $10 or more purchases during Friends and Family Events. To find out when the next Dollar Tree event is taking place, follow Dollar Tree on Facebook.

14. Dollar Tree Offers Free In-Store Pickup

Do your dollar store shopping online without paying shipping fees. You’re in luck. Every Dollar Tree location offers free in-store pickup.

15. The Dollar Tree Loyalty Program Offers Sneak Peeks and More

A great resource for budget-friendly craft ideas can be found on Dollar Tree’s Value Seekers blog. Upon signing up, you’ll receive weekly emails with sneak peeks, special offers, updates on the store, and crafting ideas.

Additionally, Dollar Tree will send you notifications about savings opportunities and tips and hacks once you become a member.

But, here’s what I’m a fan of. You can customize the content you recessive so that you aren’t tempted to make spontaneous purchases. For example, you can only receive savings tips on home decor if that’s your thing.

Conclusion

Although Amazon offers convenience and a vast selection of products, Dollar Tree provides a cost-effective and thrifty way to shop. These Dollar Tree hacks can help you save money while maintaining your lifestyle and necessities without compromising your shopping habits.

You might be surprised at how much money you can save by strolling through the aisles of your local Dollar Tree store instead of clicking “Add to Cart” on Amazon.

FAQs

Is everything a dollar at Dollar Tree?

For over 35 years, everything was a dollar at Dollar Tree. In 2022, however, the price rose to $1.25.

How do dollar stores make a profit?

Dollar stores are able to maximize profitability by keeping their stores small. In addition to selling smaller sizes of inventory and private label products, Dollar Tree locates itself near low-income areas and keeps staff at a minimum.

What are some of the most popular products at Dollar Tree?

At Dollar Tree, party supplies, cleaning supplies, food, and personal care items are some of the most popular items.

Can I use coupons at Dollar Tree?

Coupons are accepted at Dollar Tree.

There are, however, some coupons that cannot be accepted, and others that have restrictions. If you are unsure whether a coupon will be accepted, check with the cashier first.

What is Dollar Tree’s return policy?

In order to keep prices low, Dollar Tree does not offer refunds or store credit. But, as long as you have your orginal receipt you can make exchanges — even when a product is broken or defective.

The post 15 Dollar Tree Hacks That’ll Save You Money Over Amazon appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.