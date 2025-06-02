Personal Finance

15 Cities Where Even the Upper-Middle Class Can’t Afford a Typical Home

June 02, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

A middle-class income ranges all the way from two-thirds to twice the median income, which means that homes are affordable for some middle-class Americans but not others. A recent Zoocasa report analyzed housing affordability in 100 major cities and found that lower-middle-class earners cannot afford a median-priced home in any of the cities, while upper-middle-class buyers can afford a median-priced home in 85 cities. That means that in 15 major cities, even upper-middle-class Americans can’t afford to buy a median-priced home.

Here’s a look at the cities where upper-middle-class Americans may be priced out of the housing market.

1. San Jose, California

  • Median home price: $2,020,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $272,458
  • Max affordable home price: $1,223,956
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$796,044

2. Anaheim, California

  • Median home price: $1,450,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $169,744
  • Max affordable home price: $762,536
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$687,464

3. Santa Ana, California

  • Median home price: $1,450,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $171,828
  • Max affordable home price: $771,898
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$678,102

4. Oakland, California

  • Median home price: $1,320,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $193,656
  • Max affordable home price: $869,956
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$450,044

5. Honolulu

  • Median home price: $1,165,100
  • Highest middle-class income: $169,814
  • Max affordable home price: $762,851
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$402,249

6. Irvine, California

  • Median home price: $1,450,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $255,978
  • Max affordable home price: $1,149,923
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$300,077

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Median home price: $1,178,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $212,116
  • Max affordable home price: $952,883
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$225,117

8. San Francisco

  • Median home price: $1,320,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $253,460
  • Max affordable home price: $1,138,612
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$181,388

9. Newark, New Jersey

  • Median home price: $660,000
  • Highest middle-class income: $107,636
  • Max affordable home price: $483,530
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$176,470

10. Los Angeles

  • Median home price: $862,600
  • Highest middle-class income: $159,402
  • Max affordable home price: $716,077
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$146,523

11. Long Beach, California

  • Median home price: $826,600
  • Highest middle-class income: $163,212
  • Max affordable home price: $733,193
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$93,407

12. San Diego

  • Median home price: $1,036,500
  • Highest middle-class income: $211,560
  • Max affordable home price: $950,385
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$86,115

13. New York

  • Median home price: $725,300
  • Highest middle-class income: $153,154
  • Max affordable home price: $688,010
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$37,290

14. Miami

  • Median home price: $643,900
  • Highest middle-class income: $137,270
  • Max affordable home price: $616,654
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$27,246

15. Chula Vista, California

  • Median home price: $974,907
  • Highest middle-class income: $213,246
  • Max affordable home price: $957,959
  • Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$16,948

