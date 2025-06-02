15 Cities Where Even the Upper-Middle Class Can’t Afford a Typical Home

A middle-class income ranges all the way from two-thirds to twice the median income, which means that homes are affordable for some middle-class Americans but not others. A recent Zoocasa report analyzed housing affordability in 100 major cities and found that lower-middle-class earners cannot afford a median-priced home in any of the cities, while upper-middle-class buyers can afford a median-priced home in 85 cities. That means that in 15 major cities, even upper-middle-class Americans can’t afford to buy a median-priced home.

Here’s a look at the cities where upper-middle-class Americans may be priced out of the housing market.

1. San Jose, California

Median home price: $2,020,000

$2,020,000 Highest middle-class income: $272,458

$272,458 Max affordable home price: $1,223,956

$1,223,956 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$796,044

2. Anaheim, California

Median home price: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 Highest middle-class income: $169,744

$169,744 Max affordable home price: $762,536

$762,536 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$687,464

3. Santa Ana, California

Median home price: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 Highest middle-class income: $171,828

$171,828 Max affordable home price: $771,898

$771,898 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$678,102

4. Oakland, California

Median home price: $1,320,000

$1,320,000 Highest middle-class income: $193,656

$193,656 Max affordable home price: $869,956

$869,956 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$450,044

5. Honolulu

Median home price: $1,165,100

$1,165,100 Highest middle-class income: $169,814

$169,814 Max affordable home price: $762,851

$762,851 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$402,249

6. Irvine, California

Median home price: $1,450,000

$1,450,000 Highest middle-class income: $255,978

$255,978 Max affordable home price: $1,149,923

$1,149,923 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$300,077

7. Scottsdale, Arizona

Median home price: $1,178,000

$1,178,000 Highest middle-class income: $212,116

$212,116 Max affordable home price: $952,883

$952,883 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$225,117

8. San Francisco

Median home price: $1,320,000

$1,320,000 Highest middle-class income: $253,460

$253,460 Max affordable home price: $1,138,612

$1,138,612 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$181,388

9. Newark, New Jersey

Median home price: $660,000

$660,000 Highest middle-class income: $107,636

$107,636 Max affordable home price: $483,530

$483,530 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$176,470

10. Los Angeles

Median home price: $862,600

$862,600 Highest middle-class income: $159,402

$159,402 Max affordable home price: $716,077

$716,077 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$146,523

11. Long Beach, California

Median home price: $826,600

$826,600 Highest middle-class income: $163,212

$163,212 Max affordable home price: $733,193

$733,193 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$93,407

12. San Diego

Median home price: $1,036,500

$1,036,500 Highest middle-class income: $211,560

$211,560 Max affordable home price: $950,385

$950,385 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$86,115

13. New York

Median home price: $725,300

$725,300 Highest middle-class income: $153,154

$153,154 Max affordable home price: $688,010

$688,010 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$37,290

14. Miami

Median home price: $643,900

$643,900 Highest middle-class income: $137,270

$137,270 Max affordable home price: $616,654

$616,654 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$27,246

15. Chula Vista, California

Median home price: $974,907

$974,907 Highest middle-class income: $213,246

$213,246 Max affordable home price: $957,959

$957,959 Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$16,948

