15 Cities Where Even the Upper-Middle Class Can’t Afford a Typical Home

A middle-class income ranges all the way from two-thirds to twice the median income, which means that homes are affordable for some middle-class Americans but not others. A recent Zoocasa report analyzed housing affordability in 100 major cities and found that lower-middle-class earners cannot afford a median-priced home in any of the cities, while upper-middle-class buyers can afford a median-priced home in 85 cities. That means that in 15 major cities, even upper-middle-class Americans can’t afford to buy a median-priced home.
Here’s a look at the cities where upper-middle-class Americans may be priced out of the housing market.
1. San Jose, California
- Median home price: $2,020,000
- Highest middle-class income: $272,458
- Max affordable home price: $1,223,956
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$796,044
2. Anaheim, California
- Median home price: $1,450,000
- Highest middle-class income: $169,744
- Max affordable home price: $762,536
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$687,464
3. Santa Ana, California
- Median home price: $1,450,000
- Highest middle-class income: $171,828
- Max affordable home price: $771,898
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$678,102
4. Oakland, California
- Median home price: $1,320,000
- Highest middle-class income: $193,656
- Max affordable home price: $869,956
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$450,044
5. Honolulu
- Median home price: $1,165,100
- Highest middle-class income: $169,814
- Max affordable home price: $762,851
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$402,249
6. Irvine, California
- Median home price: $1,450,000
- Highest middle-class income: $255,978
- Max affordable home price: $1,149,923
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$300,077
7. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Median home price: $1,178,000
- Highest middle-class income: $212,116
- Max affordable home price: $952,883
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$225,117
8. San Francisco
- Median home price: $1,320,000
- Highest middle-class income: $253,460
- Max affordable home price: $1,138,612
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$181,388
9. Newark, New Jersey
- Median home price: $660,000
- Highest middle-class income: $107,636
- Max affordable home price: $483,530
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$176,470
10. Los Angeles
- Median home price: $862,600
- Highest middle-class income: $159,402
- Max affordable home price: $716,077
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$146,523
11. Long Beach, California
- Median home price: $826,600
- Highest middle-class income: $163,212
- Max affordable home price: $733,193
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$93,407
12. San Diego
- Median home price: $1,036,500
- Highest middle-class income: $211,560
- Max affordable home price: $950,385
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$86,115
13. New York
- Median home price: $725,300
- Highest middle-class income: $153,154
- Max affordable home price: $688,010
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$37,290
14. Miami
- Median home price: $643,900
- Highest middle-class income: $137,270
- Max affordable home price: $616,654
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$27,246
15. Chula Vista, California
- Median home price: $974,907
- Highest middle-class income: $213,246
- Max affordable home price: $957,959
- Difference between max affordability and median home price: -$16,948
