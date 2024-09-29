15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

While Social Security is designed to supplement a retiree’s income in retirement, for some it’s actually their only source of income, leaving them to live on quite a fixed income.

With an average monthly benefit of just $1,871 for an individual and $2,781 for a couple as of January 2024, Social Security doesn’t provide nearly enough income for retirees to live in America’s most expensive cities.

Discover More: 2 Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2025

Consider This: 9 Easy Ways To Build Wealth That Will Last Through Retirement

If you plan on relying on just your Social Security benefits to get by – and you still want to enjoy your golden years – you’ll have to find cities that remain relatively affordable while still scoring highly in terms of livability.

This is the reason why GOBankingRates compiled a list of the 15 best cities to live on only a Social Security check alone. The study factored in the median one-bedroom rent, livability score, total annual cost of living, and how much is left over after Social Security benefits have been added in.

Here are the results of the study.

You can also find out which states won’t tax Social Security in 2025.

1. Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 19.4%

: 19.4% Household median income : $69,155

: $69,155 Monthly mortgage : $1,090

: $1,090 Total annual cost of living : $33,280

: $33,280 Livability : 88

: 88 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$98

Trending Now: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Read Next: What a Middle-Class Social Security Check Could Look Like in 2025

2. Sandusky, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 17.1%

: 17.1% Household median income : $47,375

: $47,375 Monthly mortgage : $747

: $747 Total annual cost of living : $27,593

: $27,593 Livability : 87

: 87 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$5,785

For You: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

3. South Euclid, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 14.5%

: 14.5% Household median income : $75,933

: $75,933 Monthly mortgage : $957

: $957 Total annual cost of living : $31,610

: $31,610 Livability : 87

: 87 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$1,768

4. Meadville, Pennsylvania

Population % ages 65 and over : 16.3%

: 16.3% Household median income : $46,157

: $46,157 Monthly mortgage : $824

: $824 Total annual cost of living : $30,566

: $30,566 Livability : 85

: 85 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$2,813

5. Frostburg, Maryland

Population % ages 65 and over : 16%

: 16% Household median income : $44,658

: $44,658 Monthly mortgage : $954

: $954 Total annual cost of living : $31,145

: $31,145 Livability : 84

: 84 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$2,233

Explore More: I’m Retired — My 3 Best Money Tips for Supplementing Social Security

6. Emmetsburg, Iowa

Population % ages 65 and over : 26.1%

: 26.1% Household median income : $54,408

: $54,408 Monthly mortgage : $851

: $851 Total annual cost of living : $31,583

: $31,583 Livability : 84

: 84 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$1,795

7. Tiffin, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 19.4%

: 19.4% Household median income : $48,869

: $48,869 Monthly mortgage : $970

: $970 Total annual cost of living : $30,231

: $30,231 Livability : 83

: 83 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$3,147

8. Mayville, North Dakota

Population % ages 65 and over : 16.6%

: 16.6% Household median income : $67,813

: $67,813 Monthly mortgage : $979

: $979 Total annual cost of living : $31,654

: $31,654 Livability : 83

: 83 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$1,724

Find Out: What Does Social Security Cover for Long-Term Care?

9. Willowick, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 17.3%

: 17.3% Household median income : $71,418

: $71,418 Monthly mortgage : $1,017

: $1,017 Total annual cost of living : $32,227

: $32,227 Livability : 83

: 83 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$1,151

10. Corydon, Iowa

Population % ages 65 and over : 20.9%

: 20.9% Household median income : $52,500

: $52,500 Monthly mortgage : $868

: $868 Total annual cost of living : $32,471

: $32,471 Livability : 83

: 83 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): $(907)

11. Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Population % ages 65 and over : 24.4%

: 24.4% Household median income : $48,738

: $48,738 Monthly mortgage : $1,086

: $1,086 Total annual cost of living : $31,567

: $31,567 Livability : 82

: 82 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$1,811

Read More: Retirement Savings — 4 Expenses Retirees Regret Keeping in Their Budgets, According to Experts

12. Genoa, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 22.9%

: 22.9% Household median income : $64,750

: $64,750 Monthly mortgage : $1,127

: $1,127 Total annual cost of living : $33,042

: $33,042 Livability : 82

: 82 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$337

13. Ada, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 9.9%

: 9.9% Household median income : $55,749

: $55,749 Monthly mortgage : $1,158

: $1,158 Total annual cost of living : $33,205

: $33,205 Livability : 82

: 82 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$173

14. Youngstown, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 17.8%

: 17.8% Household median income : $34,295

: $34,295 Monthly mortgage : $336

: $336 Total annual cost of living : $23,678

: $23,678 Livability : 81

: 81 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$9,700

Be Aware: I’m Planning My Retirement — 5 Expenses I Wish I Had Cut Sooner

15. Akron, Ohio

Population % ages 65 and over : 15.5%

: 15.5% Household median income : $46,596

: $46,596 Monthly mortgage : $735

: $735 Total annual cost of living : $28,767

: $28,767 Livability : 81

: 81 Annual cost of living after SS benefits (couple): -$4,611

Editor’s note: Photos are for illustration purposes only and may not represent the specific city.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the best places to live on only Social Security benefits using the average Social Security Benefits from the Social Security Administration for one person and for a married couple. For each city, a number of factors were found including: the total population, population ages 65 and over, household median income, and total households — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, and the average single family home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs can be calculated. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs the total cost of living can be calculated. Using the Social Security benefits for a single person and a married couple, as sourced from the Social Security Administration, the cost of living after Social Security benefits can be calculated. Places where the Social Security benefits for a married couple are lower than the cost of living were kept for this study. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability places first, representing the highest quality-of-life places within the income range of Social Security benefits for a married couple. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.