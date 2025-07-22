15 Analysts Have This To Say About Oshkosh

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $124.33, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.9% increase from the previous average price target of $113.13.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Oshkosh by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $148.00 $111.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $149.00 $119.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $131.00 $124.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Underperform $103.00 $90.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $106.00 $92.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $169.00 $135.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $93.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $147.00 $137.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $119.00 $99.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $111.00 $120.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $100.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $93.00 $94.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Lowers Outperform $135.00 $163.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Oshkosh's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Oshkosh's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Oshkosh: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Oshkosh's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Oshkosh's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

