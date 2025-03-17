15 Analysts Have This To Say About NEXTracker

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of NEXTracker (NASDAQ:NXT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.07, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.88% increase from the previous average price target of $52.46.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of NEXTracker by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Announces Outperform $55.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $48.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $61.00 $54.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $50.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $54.00 $50.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $47.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $58.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $47.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $69.00 $70.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Jeff Osborne TD Cowen Announces Hold $41.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NEXTracker. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of NEXTracker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NEXTracker's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NEXTracker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering NEXTracker: A Closer Look

Nextracker (and its subsidiaries) is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Nextracker's products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Nextracker has operations in the United States, Mexico, Spain and other countries in Europe, India, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Brazil.

A Deep Dive into NEXTracker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: NEXTracker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NEXTracker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NEXTracker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NEXTracker's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

